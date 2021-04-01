GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

Menu
Mark Furler
by
4th Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 1st Apr 2021 11:30 AM
If the past year has taught us anything, it's that we all need to support one another.

Many have done it tough with many local industries and businesses hit hard by COVID-19.

Supporting local business is crucial to the road to recovery.

Our role in all of this is more critical than ever. That's why we also need your support.

For just $1 for the first 28 days, we're encouraging you to give us a go and become a digital subscriber.

Your subscription helps to fund local journalism that matters by locals, living and working in the region, who work hard to bring you all the news, day and night, 365 days a year.

The $1 deal not gives you full digital access to the this website, including the newspaper like digital edition. 

From Wednesday April 28, this website content will be housed in a dedicated section on The Courier-Mail website. 

See the full details and conditions and sign up here.

That's incredible value and a good way to ensure you have the latest news and some great reading at your fingertips every day.

A subscription not only gives access to all the local stories but also thousands of stories across the News+ network, including The Courier-Mail, Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun as well as our regional news sites.

You get coverage from top titles across the nation with your subscription, including access to the digital edition of their printed products.

Premium content includes great business and money advice, coverage of local courts and crime, as well as insights to improve your health and lifestyle, your children's education as well as your health.

You also have access to cracking True Crime yarns from across the country, as well as podcasts, exclusive videos and photo galleries.

If you're into sport, you can join KFC SuperCoach Plus, get expert tips to help you play tips.com.au, and read expert commentary from some of the most experienced writers in the country.

Check out some of the latest rewards on offer.

SUBSCRIBER REWARDS

Our member benefits program +Rewards is available only to subscribers. Enjoy access to book and magazine deals, discounted Kayo sports live streaming and Binge entertainment,  freebies, exclusive offers and subscriber-only competitions.

To access rewards, activate your Courier-Mail by clicking here

FEWER ADS

As a subscriber, you'll see fewer intrusive ads, making our site cleaner, easier to read and faster to load.

HEARD ENOUGH?

Subscribe here!

