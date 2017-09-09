01 - Llew O'Brien tops our Top 30

THE threat of nuclear annihilation, the predicted decline of Christianity and a forecast climate apocalypse - the big issues of the world combine in our region with domestic concerns from same-sex marriage and aged care to underemployment, drought and high rates of domestic violence.

The daily struggle for home and family may often obscure the international sensitivity of our trade-dependent Wide Bay economy, largely founded on export agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and the emerging pillars of health care and education.

Gympie region and Wide Bay electorate are places where domestic prosperity reflects international markets.

An example of our region working well, according to federal MP Llew O'Brien, is the export access Nolan Meats provides to local beef producers, as well as employment for others.

Economic and cultural diversity has meant strength for Wide Bay, but also challenges.

For Mr O'Brien it may sometimes seem to be almost impossible to please everyone.

As part of the Turnbull government he sees his job is keeping us somewhere near the driver's seat. And odd as it may seem, he says some of the insecurity experienced by that government is making us more influential in Canberra.

"Whereas my predecessor (Warren Truss) was deputy prime minister and at the centre of power, my influence is coming from the outside.

"A government with a majority of one is much more inclined to listen to individual MPs and I may have made myself a little unpopular at times pushing concerns like aged care, palliative care, road safety and domestic violence," he says.

"But it's not Llew O'Brien being important, it's the people of Wide Bay that matter and it's my job to make sure we get our fair share of funding and influence."

Mr O'Brien's potentially pivotal role in representing our concerns on the national and international stage puts him in the often uncomfortable lead as Number One in our Power 30 list of the region's most influential people.

Fortunately or unfortunately for him, Mr O'Brien has a personal commitment on some of these important issues.

Some of that comes from the often stressful experiences of his earlier life as a police officer.

That is where, he tells us, he got his serious commitment on issues like road safety and domestic violence.

He has seen too much of them and their consequences.

The Bruce Hwy is not the only road he wants improved, but his experience dates back to its days as a death trap, a highway with a body count comparable to a war zone.

Now he says, the danger has moved north.

It was only a couple of months ago that he led a delegation of Wide Bay mayors to meet federal Transport Minister Darren Chester on that issue.

He told parliament of the 13,800 vehicles using the Bruce Hwy through Gympie each day.

And the 64,000 people expected to live here by 2036.

And the 173 casualty crashes and 25 deaths on the highway between 2003 and 2007.

And as flood- free national infrastructure, he says it will pay for itself in terms of productivity just by giving Gympie a completely flood-free link to its southern markets for produce and employment, particularly the Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

The RACQ estimates traffic congestion costs the economy $16.5 billion a year, with this expected to reach $53 billion by 2031.

In 2014, the Bruce Hwy was listed as one of the world's 25 most dangerous roads.

As a former crash investigator he says few things frustrate him more than the ability of politicians thousands of kilometres away to ignore such issues.

Domestic violence was a major theme of his maiden speech to federal parliament last year.

He also spoke of his own experience of mental illness, in the form of post traumatic stress disorder, much of it a result of his experiences as a crash investigator, seeing the damage up close and first hand.

Confronting "absolute tragedy and trauma" took its toll.

"I went through a very intense phase which saw me struck down by depression and anxiety.

And he spoke of the saving work of the strong women in his life.

He credits a "supportive employer" and "my amazing wife" Sharon, for helping him through the year it took him to get back to work.

Wide Bay had more than its share of mental illness, he told parliamentary colleagues.

And suicide rates were highest in his home town of Gympie.

He recalled lessons of honesty and courage learned from his mother, whose death from motor neurone disease came when he was 17.

A year later he met "the love of my life, Sharon".

"I worked on farms, in factories and anywhere else I could earn a wage," he said.

They jointly reached the decision for him to join the police service.

"As a bloke whose life has been enriched and guided by the powerful women in it, responding to incidents of violence, particularly violence against women and their children, made my blood boil. We as a society must do more to prevent all domestic and family violence," he said.

It has been a long road to Canberra, but he says Wide Bay people are in charge of what he does there.