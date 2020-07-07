Menu
-2.4C, with more biting cold to come

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
7th Jul 2020 7:57 AM
THE Queensland cold snap continued this morning with temperatures plummeting to as low as -2.4C in parts of the state, colder again than Monday.

Applethorpe once again claimed the title of coldest place in the state with a low of -2.4C this morning: 0.2C degrees lower than yesterday's -2.2C.

Warwick (-1.6C), Miles (-0.3C), Amberley (-0.4C), Kingaroy (-0.1C) and Roma (-1.3C) also plunged below freezing this morning.

Further south, Canungra (defence) fell to 0.0C at 6.19am.

Residents in St George, Oakey and Dalby also felt the chill with temperatures of 0.2C, 0.6C and 0.3C respectively.

Brisbane residents woke to temperatures of 8.1C at 5.45am, while the mercury fell as low as 7.4C at the Sunshine Coast airport.

Temperatures even fell into the single digits in North Queensland, with an 8.8C morning at Townsville Air Weapons Range.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Rosa Hoff said the cold temperatures had been triggered by a lack of 'insulating' clouds.

"We have a high pressure system hanging out over the southern states, near the South Australia and Victoria border … (it has) helped keep our skies clear meaning all our nice daytime temperature is radiating out into the atmosphere and we're having cool nights as a result," she said.

The bureau expects cold temperatures again on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, but it's good news after that.

"We have one other morning that will be quite chilly around the interior south," Ms Hoff said.

"Things will be warming up from tomorrow."

 

 

Queensland's coldest temperatures today

Applethorpe: -2.4C

Warwick: -1.6C

Amberley: -0.6C

Miles: -0.3

Kingaroy: -0.1C

Canungra (Defence): 0.0C

Dalby: 0.3

Oakey: 0.6

Wellcamp airport: 1.3C

Gatton: 2.5C

Gympie: 2.8C

Biloela: 3.0C

Lochington: 3.0C

Clermont airport: 3.0C

