The apparent temperature in Applethorpe this morning was -0.4C with frost likely. File photo – Daniel Saltwell/SWA
Weather

-0.4C! Southeast shivers through coldest morning of year

by Danielle O’Neal
12th Apr 2021 9:10 AM
Brisbane has recorded its coldest morning so far this year as cold, dry air blasts into southern Queensland.

"Most places about the southeast have recorded their coldest morning since October last year," Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said.

"It'll certainly be much colder with the maximums today, most places in the southeast will be 3-5C below the April average."

Southwesterly winds are pushing a cold air mass from inland New South Wales and Victoria up into southeastern and inland Queensland.

The apparent temperature in Brisbane at 6am today was 11.8C while the actual temperature was 13.4C. 

Applethorpe had recorded a minimum of 1.7C, with the apparent (or "feels like") temperature dropping to chilly -0.4C.

"We're likely to have seen some frost around that Granite Belt area," Mr Kennedy said.

The bureau is forecasting a minimum temperature of 2C in Stanthorpe while Brisbane "will barely feel above 20C any time on Monday".

 

 

"It's a brief burst particularly about the southeast and inland (areas) - once you go further west, it'll stay on the cooler side for a day or two," meteorologist Felim Hannify said. 

"Winds will probably be gusty on coastal fringes just for a time, but inland they'll be light."

The River City is set to be sunny with a minimum of 12C and maximum 24C, although the apparent temperature will be 2-4C lower because of a low dew point.

Temperatures are expected to return to about average from Wednesday. 

"We're not expecting the minimums to get quite so cold tomorrow, we're expecting some moisture to push back in so it's not only cold today, it's quite dry air that caused things to drop down," Mr Kennedy said. 

"Might be below average the next couple of mornings, but not quite as cold as we saw today."

CURRENT TEMPS & 7-DAY FORECASTS

