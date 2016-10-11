Zinc winners at Aussie awards

ABOVE: Nathan Dell from Zinc 96.1FM won the award for Best Sports Reporter while Brendan Egan (below) accepted the award that he won with Troy McInnes for Best Achievement in Production.

RADIO station Zinc 96 has won two awards at the 28th Australian Commercial Radio Awards held on Saturday night at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in front of more than 1000 radio industry attendees.

Queensland stations took out eight awards across the metropolitan, country and provincial categories.

Gympie broadcaster Nathan Dell took out the Best Sports Presenter award while Troy McInnes and Brendan Egan scored gongs for Best Achievement in Production.

Commercial Radio Australia CEO Joan Warner said all of the winners should be congratulated.

"Each year, recipients of these awards continue to excel and consistently deliver on providing outstanding radio for millions of listeners throughout the country,” Ms Warner said.

Entries were received from 260 metropolitan and regional radio stations across Australia.

Stations outside the metropolitan areas were well represented at the ACRAs with more than 200 finalists from country and regional stations.

Organised by Commercial Radio Australia, the national Awards cover 33 categories across metropolitan, provincial and country commercial radio stations.

Saturday night's gala event was hosted by Chris Taylor and Andrew Hansen from The Chaser, with more than 1200 radio industry stars, personalities and media executives from around Australia in attendance.