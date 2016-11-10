38°
News

Youth told he must reform to avoid 'revolving door' prison

Arthur Gorrie
| 10th Nov 2016 12:09 PM
WARNING: A youth with an extensive history of imprisonment has been told to change his life, or get used to jail.
WARNING: A youth with an extensive history of imprisonment has been told to change his life, or get used to jail. Thinkstock

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A YOUTH who told threatened suicide after his first experience of adult prison was yesterday warned that he would need to change his life if he wanted to avoid spending a lot more time in custody.

Gympie magistrate M Baldwin remanded the youth in custody to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23, on charges of breaching bail on multiple Children's Court matters and two drug charges committed after he turned 17 and entered the adult justice system.

Mrs Baldwin told him he should change and "take after your dad and earn an honest day's pay for an honest day's work.”

She noted the young man had only been out of jail for two days when he committed further offences.

She said everyone was entitled to bail, with the police having to prove their objections, but in cases where the Bail Act had been breached, the law said the court "shall refuse bail” unless the applicant could show it would not be just.

"Unfortunately, he cannot show that he is not an unacceptable risk of breaching bail or committing further offences,” the magistrate said.

His record did not help, she said.

"He was given bail on August 9 for a plethora of charges.

"It reads like a rap sheet of crimes against society - entering premises, stealing, assault with bodily harm in company and wilful damage.

"He decamped from his father, who seemed to be the only constant in his life,” she noted.

"On the 23rd you have got to say 'I'm going to change,' or our hands are tied.

"You have to say, 'I can choose now - is it going to be a revolving door?”

Gympie Times

Topics:  bail breach gympie jail magistgrates court

10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this week

10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this week

Get out of the scorching sun and into some these super cool spots in the Gympie region

FIRE BAN: Why conditions are ripe for bushfire catastrophe

The Rural Fire Service fights a 2013 bushfire in Bauple.

All open fires prohibited, all fire permits cancelled

The international soccer star who learned craft in Gympie

HIGH LEVEL: Jimmy Downey (purple) plays for Perth Glory in the A-league. Downey is arguably one of Gympie's best ever sporting talents.

Globe-trotting superstar reflects on career

Youth told he must reform to avoid 'revolving door' prison

WARNING: A youth with an extensive history of imprisonment has been told to change his life, or get used to jail.

Suicidal youth told to change or get used to jail

Local Partners

Gympie commerce awards will honour achievers

Glittering business award's night set to shine at Gympie tonight.

Kev's unique chronograph will ensure remembrance

UNFORGETTABLE: Kev English with the Kandanga Memorial Clock which he commissioned and paid for to give back to the Kandanga community.

Kandanga memorial clock in the memorial park is a one-off-piece.

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

Ruby Rose flew Jess Origliasso's sick mother first class

RUBY Rose flew her girlfriend Jessica Origliasso's sick mother Colleen out to New Zealand to see her.

Trump 2016: Celebrities weep as Hillary defeated

Politics

THEY are among the most beloved, and dramatic, people in the world.

Michael Buble's son, 3, has liver cancer

Michael Buble's son is reportedly suffering from liver cancer

"Trump elected because of people like you": Steve Price

THE sound and fury of the US election reaches The Project

Russell Brand names newborn daughter Mabel

Russell Brand

Russell Brand has named his newborn daughter Mabel

Watch out for naked nannies as Fillion actor hits Supanova

Nathan Fillion, star of Firefly and Castle, is one of the headline guests at the Supanova Pop Culture Expo in Brisbane, 11-13 Nov 2016.

American actor excited to meet 'eloquent' Aussies at Supanova

Bachelor beauty finds best friend in fellow contestant

Former The Bachelor contestants Kiki Morris and Noni Janur are now living together in Bondi Beach.

She plans to spend the summer at Bondi Beach

Owners committed elsewhere.

75 Tingira Close, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 2 2 $439K. MAKE AN...

Beautifully presented family home situated in a quiet area, backing onto nature reserve. Fully fenced, large backyard and a pool so it is great for the kids and...

LET&#39;S GO CAMPING

Glastonbury 4570

Rural 0 0 $275,000

113 acres, your own camping, bike or horse riding retreat. Direct access to Glastonbury Creek as well as the State Forest as your back neighbour with a gate...

want 2 have inapiece!

L708 Arbortwentyseven Road, Glenwood 4570

2 1 1 $210,000!

Breath in, breath out, relax, sighhhhhhh feel the serenity, and now listen to nothing but the birds. Want the opportunity to live in peace and quiet away from the...

2 just enjoy the simple things!

155 Varley Road North, Glenwood 4570

4 2 4 REDUCED TO...

No Fuss. No muss! Seriously life really can be this easy and affordable here at 155 Varley Road North in Glenwood. Nice neat and tidy home on a nice neat and tidy...

choose 1 or 2 first class stunning duplex units!

83 Groundwater Road, Southside 4570

Unit 2 2 1 from $249,000!

So there are duplexes for sale and there are duplexes for sale. And then there is THIS duplex for sale. This really is the whizz bang of all duplexes. No expense...

400 Acres Irrigation and Grazing - Quality Property

Tansey 4601

Rural 4 1 4 Irrigation and...

400 Acres irrigation and grazing - quality property - $795,000 Rainfall: Average 675 mm / 27 inches per annum. Improvements: High-set 4 bedroom Queenslander in...

2700 Acres Quality Grazing and Irrigation

Tansey 4601

Rural 4 1 4 $1950000

Rainfall: Average 675 mm / 27 inches per annum. Improvements: High-set 4 bedroom Queenslander in top class condition having recently been renovated , 3 phase rural...

DUAL LIVING!!

4 Outlook Close, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $335,000

Tick every box on your must-have wish list with this sensational family home, where space, quality and location combine beautifully in one amazing package. This...

CALLING FIRST HOME BUYERS

37 Canberra Avenue, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 $225,000

Located at Cooloola Cove, this is the ultimate property for the first home buyer. The property boasts 3 roomy sized bedrooms with polished timber flooring.

LIME STREET LIVING

3 Lime Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 $245,000

This Lime Street property is filled with character. Wooden floors, casement windows and French doors are featured throughout the property. Consisting of three...

Massive housing estate planned at mouth of bypass

Huge development about 3km north of the Toowoomba CBD

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!