Youth told he must reform to avoid 'revolving door' prison

WARNING: A youth with an extensive history of imprisonment has been told to change his life, or get used to jail.

A YOUTH who told threatened suicide after his first experience of adult prison was yesterday warned that he would need to change his life if he wanted to avoid spending a lot more time in custody.

Gympie magistrate M Baldwin remanded the youth in custody to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on November 23, on charges of breaching bail on multiple Children's Court matters and two drug charges committed after he turned 17 and entered the adult justice system.

Mrs Baldwin told him he should change and "take after your dad and earn an honest day's pay for an honest day's work.”

She noted the young man had only been out of jail for two days when he committed further offences.

She said everyone was entitled to bail, with the police having to prove their objections, but in cases where the Bail Act had been breached, the law said the court "shall refuse bail” unless the applicant could show it would not be just.

"Unfortunately, he cannot show that he is not an unacceptable risk of breaching bail or committing further offences,” the magistrate said.

His record did not help, she said.

"He was given bail on August 9 for a plethora of charges.

"It reads like a rap sheet of crimes against society - entering premises, stealing, assault with bodily harm in company and wilful damage.

"He decamped from his father, who seemed to be the only constant in his life,” she noted.

"On the 23rd you have got to say 'I'm going to change,' or our hands are tied.

"You have to say, 'I can choose now - is it going to be a revolving door?”