YOUR SAY: How do FIFO jobs impact workers and families?

Luke Mortimer
| 7th Feb 2017 6:40 AM
Are FIFO jobs harming workers' health and wellbeing?
Are FIFO jobs harming workers' health and wellbeing?

WHAT'S the effect of fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) jobs on workers and their partners?

That's the question posed by Central Queensland University (CQU) psychology student Kristie-Lee Alfrey - and she needs FIFO workers to weigh in.

Ms Alfrey's survey-based study will look closer at the health behaviour and well-being of FIFO workers and their families, hopefully from a "broad sample of survey responses from across Australia".

Do FIFO jobs have a negative impact on workers and families?

Workers will then be interviewed for more information.

"We will be assessing daily health behaviours and FIFO work roster patterns and how these correspond with the well-being of miners and their partners," Ms Alfrey says.

"Much of the current research is based solely around the FIFO worker. We aim to gain insight from FIFO partners also.

"There is a general calling for further research to be conducted into FIFO areas, specifically, roster lengths, health behaviour and FIFO relationships. Our study lays the foundation for further research into these areas."

Ms Alfrey believes the study will provide "invaluable information" about the wellbeing and general health of FIFO workers "and the dynamics of these across days, partners and work rosters.

"The findings of this study will fill a gap in the literature in regards to how the health behaviours and wellbeing of this population differ day-to-day and whether roster has anything to do with that," she said.

Ms Alfrey's study is guided by CQU Post-doctoral Research Fellow Doctor Amanda Rebar.

To get involved contact Dr Rebar by emailing a.rebar@cqu.edu.au, Ms Alfrey by emailing kristie-lee.alfrey@cqumail.com, or check out the survey by clicking here.

The study comes after Electrical Trades Union Queensland and NT Acting Secretary Peter Ong called for the establishment of a FIFO Code of Conduct, as he spoke in support of the Strong and Sustainable Resource Communities Bill, which will outlaw 100% FIFO workforces on major Queensland projects.

"Prior to the widespread use of FIFO, Central Queensland coal mines were staffed by workers who lived in the local community but now these big resource companies are using out of town and interstate FIFO workers who are discouraged from mixing or spending their money in the local towns, adding little value to the local community," he said.

"This has destroyed the economies of many of these mining towns.

"The FIFO construction workers on the resource projects themselves suffer a raft of mental health issues and family breakdowns through the excessive nature of 4 and 1 rosters."

Have a story to tell? Contact the reporter Luke Mortimer by email, text 0438 961 712, or comment below.

Topics:  central queensland university construction cqu fifo fly-in fly-out health jobs mining study wellbeing work workers

