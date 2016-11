Francesca Mcmackin Full Profile Login to follow

WHILE cloud cover hampered the view of the rising supermoon last night, Gympie region residents turned their eyes to the sky to get a glimpse of a sight that is unlikely to return for almost two decades.

The supermoon was the closest full moon to the earth since 1948.

The region missed out on what many consider to be the most impressive view of the supermoon, with the moonrise in the evening covered by cloud, but residents were still treated to a remarkably bright night.