Young, old and pets all need help during heatwave

KEEP THEM COOL” Cold water and shade will help keep your pets safe in the high temperatures.

SCORCHING temperatures will have the Gympie region sweltering through to Sunday, and officials everywhere are urging people to take care of themselves and others during the heatwave.

At most risk in the high temperatures are young children, whose cooling systems have not fully developed, and the elderly, who can inadvertently endanger themselves by locking the house up.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and QAS staff are among those who have called for people to check on their family and neighbours in the extreme heat, especially those who like to live alone.

"Often people don't like to bother their neighbours, but extreme temperatures can be dangerous for older people," Mr O'Brien said. "It could be as simple as helping them to draw the blinds against the heat, or inviting them over for a cool drink."

Unfortunately, pets can often be overlooked in the rush to keep cool, too, and the RSPCA has several tips to keep them comfortable.