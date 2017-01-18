Young, old and pets all need help during heatwave

SCORCHING temperatures will have the Gympie region sweltering through to Sunday, and officials everywhere are urging people to take care of themselves and others during the heatwave.
At most risk in the high temperatures are young children, whose cooling systems have not fully developed, and the elderly, who can inadvertently endanger themselves by locking the house up.
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and QAS staff are among those who have called for people to check on their family and neighbours in the extreme heat, especially those who like to live alone.
RELATED: Gympie to become a frying pan as extreme heatwave strikes
"Often people don't like to bother their neighbours, but extreme temperatures can be dangerous for older people," Mr O'Brien said. "It could be as simple as helping them to draw the blinds against the heat, or inviting them over for a cool drink."
Unfortunately, pets can often be overlooked in the rush to keep cool, too, and the RSPCA has several tips to keep them comfortable.
- Bring pets inside and out of the heat
- Give them fresh water in large containers, with ice added to keep it cool - and keep them around the house.
- Smaller animals like rabbits, guinea pigs and birds are extremely susceptible to heat stress and should be brought inside and, if they are not able to run free in the bathroom or laundry, the RSPCA advises draping their cage in wet towels.
- For pets which appear to be in discomfort, wetting their feet or misting water on to their face will also help them to cool down, although birds' feathers should not be saturated as this can send them into shock.