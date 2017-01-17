Doctors of the future take a 'longlook' at Gympie

YOUNG doctors of the future are being encouraged to experience real life in that whole "other Australia" that exists outside the full time experience of many city trained medical professionals.

Under a new scheme involving Griffith University and Gympie's Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, medical students are being encouraged to move to Gympie and other regional centres and to make themselves a full time part of the community.

Under the university's innovative Rural Medical Longlook Program, six medical students will call Gympie home for the next 12 months, as they continue their medical training at Gympie Hospital.

The hospital's clinical services director Dr Frank Le Bacq said staff were excited to welcome the students, who were taking the chance to further their training by learning medicine in a regional community.

"It's a win-win situation; we get to invest in these students who may well go on to work here in the Gympie Hospital and they get first-hand understanding of what it's like to provide health services in a regional community," he said.

The university's senior clinical academic, Dr Nova Evans, said the program had been developed to provide students with an awareness of rural health in Australia.

"We are very proud that in our short history since starting regional training, we have produced several Dean's Medallion recipients, University Medal recipients and above all, produced many dedicated and experienced interns for rural and regional Queensland," she said. "The program will help students develop high standards in a small community and to understand their possible future rural careers."