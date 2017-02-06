You won't get fresher coffee in Gympie

ROASTED TO PERFECTION: Robert Piutz from Bean Roamin' roasts his own beans so he knows exactly what goes into each and every cup.

FOR Robert Piutz, it has to be organic.

"The organic thing came because both of my children are autistic, so we decided to be as organic as possible and we noticed an improvement in their behaviour and interaction levels,” he said.

That's why, when he started up his coffee shop Bean Roamin in Mary Street, he decided to source locally grown beans where possible and roast his own blends.

"I was getting all the beans I could from a local farmer, but he can't keep up with my demand. But I buy all I can from him when I can,” Robert said.

He also believes in using chemical-free water in the coffee and has Montville Mist Spring Water delivered every fortnight to ensure he doesn't run out.

"Customers really notice the difference in flavour,” he said.

Robert and his wife and two children moved into the Gympie area nine years ago from Victoria and since then he has discovered the good heart of the community.

"There are good people here. I told my wife I need to get out and do this (have the coffee shop). I need it to survive. And I'm loving it,” he said.

His shop, in the former TesOro jewellery store, is an air-conditioned, pleasant coffee scented haven which is rapidly gaining popularity as the word gets out.

And while he's not licensed to stock fresh cakes and slices just yet, he's aiming to have those options in the near future.

"It's definitely a work in progress,” he said.

In the meantime, his selection of coffees, organic teas and hot chocolate is walking out the door, and customers are even able to buy his freshly roasted blends and take them home.

"Ideally you need to drink it within the first seven days of roasting,” he said.

ROBERT RECOMMENDS:

The Peruvian blend is 100% organic and has a smooth flavour with slight chocolate overtones.

The Columbian blend, while not 100% organic, is another medium strength roast with caramel overtones and pleasantly bitter after-taste.