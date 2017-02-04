You won't believe the dedication of this Gympie star

STEADY: Gympie eight-ball player Joe McClintock finished second at the Junior National titles in Darwin.

EIGHT-BALL: Joe McClintock has an addiction to eight-ball he can't quite sink.

"I can only have an hour or two break (from the sport) others can have a three day break but I can't do that," he said.

Such is the James Nash year 10 student's dedication to the sport, he travels between Gympie and the Fraser Coast every week to get in as much table time as possible.

The 15-year-old dreams of a world title opportunity, and given recent form that may not be too far from reality.

He was recognised as one of the best players in Australia after he finished in second place at the Junior Eight-ball Nationals in Darwin.

It was McClintock's third time on the national stage, impressive given he has only been involved in the sport four years.

He acknowledged the step up in class as the biggest challenge he faced over the week-long tournament but held his nerve to walk away with the silver medal.

"If you make a mistake they (other players) just punish you," McClintock said of his experience.

McClintock sat atop the leaderboard for most of his national title campaign, but a last-round hiccup saw him slip to second.

Despite his young age, McClintock said he would not rule out competing on the world stage one day and has his eye set on a trip to Blackpool to compete in the World Eight-ball Titles in the future.

He will step up in class for the remainder of the 2017 however, as he is now required to compete against older competitors.

A challenge he is willing to accept.