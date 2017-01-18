The court heard the man had a "history of petty crime”, including drug offences.

"WE'VE thrown you a rope so you can pull yourself out of this mess, the decision is up to you if you want to hold on to it," Gympie Magistrate M. Baldwin told Michael Ethan Dan yesterday.

"Because right now you are slipping, quickly, toward a very long life in jail."

The stark message came after Dan, 23, pleaded guilty to 14 separate charges, ranging from supplying dangerous drugs (including methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking and entering, stealing and the possession of shortened firearms and ammunition.

"Mr Dan, for someone so young, you've gotten yourself into such a big mess," Mrs Baldwin said.

"This really is very grim; there's a history of petty crime, but this is another level entirely."

Having already spent close to four months in prison, Dan was sentenced to 10 months jail, suspended and with time served already declared.

For breaking and entering, he received another six months suspended jail time, suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to pay restitution, and do 80 hours community service.