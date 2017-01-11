36°
'Yes Minister, we're still here'

Arthur Gorrie
| 11th Jan 2017 5:50 PM
NO OFFENCE INTENDED: Transport Minister Mark Bailey assures us he has not forgotten about Gympie, despite the "offending” north Gympie sign, which welcomes southbound drivers to "The Sunshine Coast.”
NO OFFENCE INTENDED: Transport Minister Mark Bailey assures us he has not forgotten about Gympie, despite the "offending" north Gympie sign, which welcomes southbound drivers to "The Sunshine Coast." Renee Albrecht

QUEENSLAND Transport Minister Mark Bailey assures us he has not forgotten we exist.

And presumably Gympie Regional Council has heard of Gympie too.

But Bruce Hwy drivers entering the city on its northern side could be forgiven for thinking we are still seen on tourist maps as the empty space between Noosa and Hervey Bay.

The city's highway welcome mat shouts a hearty "Welcome to the Sunshine Coast tourist region.”

In a prepared response to The Gympie Times, Mr Bailey said the sign was part of an overall signage scheme which also included "Welcome to Gympie” signs at either end of the city and new directional signage highlighting Tin Can Bay, Rainbow Beach and the Mary Valley.

The new signage scheme also included new information centre signs "to more prominently highlight Gympie's two Information Centres and several new references to Gympie from the south heading north.”

The sign had been approved by a full meting of Gympie Regional Council.

And, perhaps most convincing of all, inclusion in the Sunshine Coast tourism region did not seem to be a problem for Noosa, a council area noted for being even more aggressively proud and parochial than Gympie region.

"The sign is part of the State Strategic Touring Routes Program, which aims to revitalise tourism signage (on the Bruce Hwy, which promotional material now calls "Pacific Coast Way.”)

The signs were installed following extensive consultation with other government departments and tourism bodies, he said.

No comment was available from the council yesterday.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie minister mark bailey sunshine coast tourism

