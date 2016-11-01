30°
News

OPINION: Let the good times roll Gympie

Frances Klein
| 1st Nov 2016 7:21 AM
A patron enjoying a skate at the old Gympie Skateland.
A patron enjoying a skate at the old Gympie Skateland. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I WAS a bit like a kid at Christmas when I heard the news that Gympie is getting back to where it left off in the late 80s and reinstating the roller skate ring.

Skateland, as for many Gympie-raised kids of my era, was the epitome of fun - it was right up there with the Gympie Memorial water slide.

I took lessons at Skateland and remember the bubble of anticipation as I sat toes balanced precariously on the the rubber stopper while tying up my tan leather skates. I remember the butterfly-y squealy delight when I had to race other children to a corner after the throw of a giant dice in the middle of the floor determined our direction.

RELATED: Get your skates on Gympie; the rink is back 

I also remember the bruised front tooth I got from cracking my mouth on the floor; it stayed grey for months but couldn't be pulled because it was a baby tooth. All character building.

While my excitement is steeped in nostalgia - it is more than that - with four kids growing up in this town, anything extra for youngsters to do is a blessing. Especially when it involves good old-fashioned fun.

With opening of the Gympie SkateZone scheduled around the same time as Gympie's new aquatic centre early next year, fun-loving Gympie kids aren't going to know what hit them.

And neither will my teeth.

No Caption
No Caption Hemera Technologies
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie skatezone roller derby skateland skating skating rink

Get your skates on Gympie; the rink is back

Get your skates on Gympie; the rink is back

Local business owners are looking to bring roller skating back to Gympie after more than 20 years.

Old debt behind decision to sell Gympie golf course

Gympie Pines Golf course remains up for sale. .

The Gympie Pines Golf Course will remain for sale.

Gympie's lack of public transport is 'disappointing'

The Gympie North station.

Letter writer laments the Gympie region's lack of public services

Are these the most haunted places around Gympie?

No Caption

Gympie has its fair share of paranormal activity all year round.

Local Partners

VIEW Club members descend on Gympie

They came from throughout the Sunshine Coast as far south as Bribie Island and Caboolture and from Wide Bay as far north as Hervey Bay and Fraser Coast...

Science solves forensic puzzle

Students at Gympie schools had the chance recently to become the sleuths.

Gympie students get the chance to learn about forensic methods

Two great places to celebrate Melbourne Cup for a cause

Iconic race day accessory, the fascinator.

Have fun, raise money for cancer sufferers or palliative patients

More than 100 dancers mark anniversary

Ballet dancers on a break during rehearsal are Hope Solymosi, Aliyah Millard, Trista Morley, Grace Bekker and Paris Peterson.

Dance Plus will mark the 30th anniversary of their first concert.

Crafty locals to converge for Quilt and Craft Spectacular

Dynnese Swan and Glenda Davis at the 2014 Quilt and Craft Spectacular.

Don't miss this extravaganza of displays, demos, workshops, shows

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

MARIAH Carey is reportedly demanding former fiancé James Packer buy her a mansion as part of the settlement in their split.

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Barnaby Joyce in celebrity feud, again

Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Agriculture Barnaby Joyce has clashed with Morrissey.

Deputy PM clashes with The Smiths frontman in live export saga

ABC trying to set record straight on Catalyst's future

ABC's Catalyst program is under review, says the ABC

2 hot 2 last!

73 Old Maryborough Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 1 $235,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

Shining Star

142 Bayside Road, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 4 2 2 $337,000

One of the closest homes to the water in Cooloola Cove !! So a lovely walk to the foreshore with a pretty picnic area, is waiting to you ... Add in lovely lowset...

SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHRIDGE !!

1 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $350,000

Set on a 744m2 fenced corner block in the Southridge Estate this four bedroom brick and tile home is sure to please. The modern home has all the features you need...

Exquisite Bayside Living

4 Kingfisher Court, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 4 2 4 $485,000

You Will not be disappointed, upon entering this exclusively listed, modern Colonial Homestead, you will notice the attention to detail with the quality finishes...

SURPRISE PACKAGE

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000 Price...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

ESCAPE THE RAT RACE

Lot 472 McKewen Road, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land 0 0 $135,000

Just on the outskirts of Kilkivan is this well maintained allotment. Measuring 9.95 acres, it has enough room to build that dream home and have a horse or two.

A PIECE OF HISTORY UP FOR SALE

40 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $500,000

Situated at the old Scottish Drive-in Theatre site is an 8.7 acre parcel of land, fully fenced with subdivision potential of up to 20 blocks. The property has two...

PRICED TO SELL NOW

77 Fyshburn Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $87,500

Surrounded by new homes this will be a wonderful piece of land for your dream home. Perfectly flat saving building costs and fully fenced what more could you ask...

SPECIAL BLOCK AT KIN KIN

Kin Kin 4571

Residential Land 0 0 $212,000

This 1669m2 parcel of land, being of easterly aspect in the middle of Kin Kin has just become available for sale. This block is positioned so that it is a one...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!