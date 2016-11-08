35°
News

X-Factor star makes the trip to Gympie

Jacob Carson | 8th Nov 2016 4:53 PM
BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Roshani Priddis and Tim Everett busking yesterday in Mary St.
BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Roshani Priddis and Tim Everett busking yesterday in Mary St. Jacob Carson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARY St was filled with the blues and roots stylings of singer-songwriter and X-Factor contestant Roshani Priddis today as she makes her way up and down the coast.

Stopping in Gympie as part of an extensive busking tour promoting her new album, Ms Priddis says our town's long musical history made the decision to stop by an easy one.

"Because of the muster, we knew that Gympie was such a music-loving town, so we've come through just to see how we'd go,” she says.

"We've heard that it's a great place to come busking - which it absolutely has proven to be.”

Ms Priddis and partner Tim Everett clearly impressed crowds yesterday with an energetic and soulful blend of electric blues and roots music.

According to both performers, busking provides an intimacy and honesty amongst audience often difficult to find from other performances.

"It's not people who've paid for a ticket, it's not a venue or company you're dealing with,” Ms Priddis says.

"It's just people walking by, and the fact they're making the decision to show their appreciation really makes it a lot more special.”

Roshani and Tim are enjoying a nomadic lifestyle, living out of their van as they tour the country.

It's a decision that's apparently paid dividends.

"It allows you to dictate the terms of your work and how you want to do things,” Mr Everett says.

"There's a freedom there you can't find by doing things the 'normal' way,” Ms Priddis added.

Roshani's album 'Death, Love & Life' is out not and can be found at www.roshanimusic.com

Gympie Times

Topics:  busking live music roshani x factor

From the ashes: Kandanga Hotel revival about to begin

From the ashes: Kandanga Hotel revival about to begin

TEN months after it burned to the ground, work is almost about to start on the new Kandanga Hotel.

MISSING AT SEA: 53-year-old skipper remains lost

CAPSISED: The prawn trawler Seabring overturned while about 9km east of Fraser Island, leaving one man adrift at sea.

But emergency services remain hopeful that he will be found.

Risks of mozzie invasion

News

Mozzie invasion brings health risks

Barber's sacking is a blight on civil liberties

OUT: Ben Barber (left) in his Broncos days has been embroiled in another off-field scandal.

Why was Barber being tested so long after the season has finished?

Local Partners

Fun and activities in Gympie today

Plenty to see and do in Gympie today, so read on to find out what you can get involved with.

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

Gympie State High School students Rachel Phelan, Renae Portas, Matt Moessinger, Jamie-Lee Griffiths, Sam Franks.

'The first one she bought off a really sketchy website'

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

The 100 star embraces cult following at Supanova expo

Ricky Whittle in a scene from the TV series The 100. Supplied by Foxtel.

American actor Ricky Whittle hasn't met an Aussie he doesn't like

MOVIE REVIEW: The Accountant sums up well

MAGIC IN THE NUMBERS: Ben Affleck and Anna Kendrick in a scene from the movie The Accountant.

Ben Affleck's latest film is not Batman, but it's an uncommon hero

X-Factor star makes the trip to Gympie

BEAUTIFUL NOISE: Roshani Priddis and Tim Everett busking yesterday in Mary St.

Singer-songwriter Roshani Priddis made the trip to Gympie yesterday.

Little Mix 'stole' because they thought everything was free

Little Mix were once accused of stealing lamb shanks.

Melissa Joan Hart's 'mom guilt'

Melissa Joan Hart feels guilty she is not being a good mother

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

IDEAL RURAL LIVING PROPERTY WITH INCOME!!

243 Harvey Road, Lower Wonga 4570

Rural 11 3 3 $1,100,000

150 acres (60.59ha) FRUIT/CATTLE farming and AGRI-TOURISM property located in the prime agricultural district of Lower Wonga, 20 minutes NW of Gympie and a short...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

Great Value. Low Maintenance

7 Manooka Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Priced to sell, this air conditioned beach side home is situated in a quiet neighbourhood with easy access to all Rainbow Beach attractions. Plenty of room to...

NEW ESTATE - FISHERMANS POCKET - 151.78 ACRES

Lot 86 Fishermans Pocket Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Residential Land Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with ... $440,000

Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with breathtaking views. No matter your dream, there will be a block to suit. These blocks are located...

BEAUTIFUL VETERAN BLOCK WITH FABULOUS POTENTIAL!!

172 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. ... $239,000

Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. Set on 1.05ha this quiet, peaceful and idyllic block is new to the market and offers the most...

GREENDALE DOWNS ESTATE - LOT 58 JACKWOOD CLOSE, PIE CREEK

LOT 58 Jackwood Close, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block ... $160,000

If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your money, this new estate is certainly for you. Lot 58 Jackwood Close is...

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!