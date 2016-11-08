X-Factor star makes the trip to Gympie

Roshani performs in Mary St: Singer-songwriter Roshani Priddis, along with partner Tim Everett busk in Mary St as they make their way up and down the East Coast.

MARY St was filled with the blues and roots stylings of singer-songwriter and X-Factor contestant Roshani Priddis today as she makes her way up and down the coast.

Stopping in Gympie as part of an extensive busking tour promoting her new album, Ms Priddis says our town's long musical history made the decision to stop by an easy one.

"Because of the muster, we knew that Gympie was such a music-loving town, so we've come through just to see how we'd go,” she says.

"We've heard that it's a great place to come busking - which it absolutely has proven to be.”

Ms Priddis and partner Tim Everett clearly impressed crowds yesterday with an energetic and soulful blend of electric blues and roots music.

According to both performers, busking provides an intimacy and honesty amongst audience often difficult to find from other performances.

"It's not people who've paid for a ticket, it's not a venue or company you're dealing with,” Ms Priddis says.

"It's just people walking by, and the fact they're making the decision to show their appreciation really makes it a lot more special.”

Roshani and Tim are enjoying a nomadic lifestyle, living out of their van as they tour the country.

It's a decision that's apparently paid dividends.

"It allows you to dictate the terms of your work and how you want to do things,” Mr Everett says.

"There's a freedom there you can't find by doing things the 'normal' way,” Ms Priddis added.

Roshani's album 'Death, Love & Life' is out not and can be found at www.roshanimusic.com