X Factor ride is not over yet for Dennis Sisters

IT'S NOT OVER YET: Gympie's The Dennis Sisters, Tiana and Briannah did not survive tonight's challenge.

THE X Factor has been an emotional rollercoaster for The Dennis Sisters.

The adopted Gympie songbirds, who are currently studying in Gympie's AICM Rocks'Kool program, went from the high of getting through their audition for the reality singing show to the low of not surviving last night's three-seat challenge.

The Tewantin-based sisters, aged 16 and 17, brought judge Guy Sebastian to tears with their rendition of Vance Joy's Fire and the Flood.

"I was fighting back tears because you guys are sisters and I think I just loving watching you guys hold each other up," Sebastian said.

"It's really honest and pure. In my opinion I think there's room for you guys."

But their mentor Iggy Azalea wasn't convinced.

"It's hard to make a grown man cry; you guys cracked the nut," she said.

"Although I love the sweetness and I love the connection I don't know if this was different enough from IndiElla to warrant me swapping (you for them)."

But there's still hope for the duo with underdog judge Mel B taking her pick from all of the eliminated singers for her fourth team.

The three singers she chooses will be revealed on Sunday in the first live show.

"We thought it (the three-seat challenge) was the end of our experience. We were very grateful but obviously disappointed at the same time," Tiana said.

"When they told us it wasn't over yet and that they were in the process of telling everyone and waiting for a call back (from Mel B) we flipped. We went from disappointed to hopeful."

Whether or not they get a second chance on Sunday, the sisters say they will push ahead with their music careers.

"Our plan is to keep writing, learning and improving," Briannah said.

"We're aiming to hopefully record an EP soon."

The Dennis Sisters will also travel to Tamworth early next year to perform at the long-running country music festival.

"We've had so much support from Gympie and the Sunshine Coast; it's been crazy," Briannah said.

The first X Factor live show airs on Sunday at 7pm on Chanel 7.