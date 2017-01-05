30°
News

Writers wanted

Donna Jones | 5th Jan 2017 6:37 PM
ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.
ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HAVE you ever wanted to be a playwrite?

The Gympie Theatre Association is asking for submissions for scripts to be performed at the 2017 Gympie Show.

The plays will celebrate Gympie's sesquicentennial (150th birthday) and will need to reflect aspects of local history.

And with such a rich history, storylines should be easy to find.

The company needs three scripts, 30 minutes in length from each of three different time periods - 1850s-1900s, 1900s-1950s and 1950s to today.

The scripts will be selected, managed and directed by GTA and project manager Bernie Murphy is keen to see what scripts the company will get.

You're not completely on your own though, as there is a script criteria and a suggested topics list available.

Speed is of the essence as the company is hoping to receive all submissions before Friday, January 20.

Mr Murphy is keen to hear from anyone looking to give scriptwriting a go at gympie theatre@hotmail.com, or berniemurphy06@hotmail .com or on 0407828464.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie gympie theatre association scriptwriter sesquicentenary celebrations whatson writers

Writers wanted

Writers wanted

The Gympie Theatre Association is asking for submissions for scripts to be performed at the 2017 Gympie Show.

LifeFlight worth more than $1.4m to Gympie region

RACQ LifeFlight has flew more than 100 missions in Gympie last year.

RACQ LifeFlight flew more than 100 missions in Gympie last year.

Lucky fossil find in Gympie backyard

BLAST FROM THE PAST: Christopher Plowman holds up the fossil that first caught his eye.

A surprising blast from the past.

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand.

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Local Partners

Writers wanted

The Gympie Theatre Association is asking for submissions for scripts to be performed at the 2017 Gympie Show.

Awake Studio to host film and performance evening

Awake Studio founder and instructor Abby Wake.

Awake Studio will hold a film and performance evening on January 31

Kid's driving you up the wall? Relief is at hand.

ICE SKATING: One of the great activities the kids can get up to these school holidays.

LOOKING for something to do with the kids these holidays?

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Gig Guide: Your guide to entertainment this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Catch Oddball this Friday at Rainbow Beach.

Your guide for local entertainment this weekend.

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Drum in the New Year at Chatsworth

INTERNATIONAL multi-instrumentalist Ziko Hart will commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall this month.

Ziko Hart to commence hand-drumming classes at the Chatsworth Hall

Lloyd Cole reflects on more than a decade of music

Lloyd Cole is an English singer and songwriter, known for his role as lead singer of Lloyd Cole and the Commotions from 1984 to 1989, and for his subsequent solo work.

British artists tells the story behind his songs.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

Private Home on 2010m2

10 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 1 $275,000

Hidden by mature gardens, this lovely split level home is hidden away in a quiet court with bush at the rear. This is a stand out home .... unique home is light...

BRIANNA BREEZE

Lot 8 Brianna Court, Araluen 4570

Residential Land 0 0 Offers over...

Just over an acre 5059m2 corner block in the picturesque Brianna Court Estate on outskirts of Gympie. Gently sloping well grassed block with bitumen road...

EXCEPTIONAL COUNTRY TOWN ALLOTMENT

Cnr Hester Street and Bligh Street, Kilkivan 4600

Residential Land This fantastic 1,669m2 gentle sloping corner allotment is situated in the heart ... $65,500

This fantastic 1,669m2 gentle sloping corner allotment is situated in the heart of Kilkivan and within walking distance of all local amenities. For the young...

PEACEFUL AND PRIVATE COUNTRY LIVING

456 Beenham Valley Rd, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 3 1 4 $565,000

This is a very private retreat featuring a private and exclusive position in the sought-after Beenham Valley/Cedar Pocket district in the Gympie region, just a...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

30 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITY!

28 King Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

A rare opportunity has become available to purchase this property, the adjoining property or both! As the house is uninhabitable the property offers variety of...

CHEAP CHEAP !!!!!!

22 Callistemon Cres, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land Motivated vendor wants this block sold, so he can move on to ... $135,000

Motivated vendor wants this block sold, so he can move on to other projects. Interested? Well this is an excellent block to build on, a level 700m2, on the high...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

LADY MARY CHARMER

5 Lady Mary Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $275,000

Listed for sale now is this traditional Queenslander, located close to all conveniences. This charming home is here and waiting for you. If you love Queenslanders...

PRICE REDUCED - BE VERY QUICK OR MISS OUT

20 Stewart Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $229,000

This solid 3 bedroom timber home is perfect for the first home buyer or renovator to move right in. Situated on a 711m2 gently sloping block close to all...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!