Writers wanted

ARTISTIC FLARE: Gympie Theatre Association's Bernie Murphy (seen here with fellow actor Jessamy Fox) is keen to enlist the services of scriptwriters for a series of three plays on the subject of Gympie's history.

HAVE you ever wanted to be a playwrite?

The Gympie Theatre Association is asking for submissions for scripts to be performed at the 2017 Gympie Show.

The plays will celebrate Gympie's sesquicentennial (150th birthday) and will need to reflect aspects of local history.

And with such a rich history, storylines should be easy to find.

The company needs three scripts, 30 minutes in length from each of three different time periods - 1850s-1900s, 1900s-1950s and 1950s to today.

The scripts will be selected, managed and directed by GTA and project manager Bernie Murphy is keen to see what scripts the company will get.

You're not completely on your own though, as there is a script criteria and a suggested topics list available.

Speed is of the essence as the company is hoping to receive all submissions before Friday, January 20.

Mr Murphy is keen to hear from anyone looking to give scriptwriting a go at gympie theatre@hotmail.com, or berniemurphy06@hotmail .com or on 0407828464.