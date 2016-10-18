29°
Business

Worldwide interest in Aussie nuts

Jacob Carson | 18th Oct 2016 5:39 PM
GROWING ON TREES: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett with one of his nuttier friends.
GROWING ON TREES: Australian Macadamia Society CEO Jolyon Burnett with one of his nuttier friends. Renee Albrecht

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INDUSTRY delegates from Australia and around the world made the trip to Caloundra yesterday for the 2016 Australian Macadamia Industry Conference.

According to the industry's peak body, the Australian Macadamia Society (AMS), this year has been particularly successful for growers.

"Macadamias are one of the hottest investments in Australian agriculture right now,” AMS CEO Jolyon Burnett said.

"[There are] strong prices, high yield and global demand outweighing supply.”

The conference, which will run until Thursday, has seen attendees from countries as far-reaching as China, Vietnam, Kenya and Mozambique head to Qld.

According to Mr Burnett, this growing national and international attention reflects unprecedented interest in the rapidly-growing macadamia industry.

"We've got new growing regions opening up, conversion from other crops, substantial new plantings and new nurseries establishing to meet demand,” he said.

"There are many opportunities for individuals and investors to move into the business.”

Now valued in the tens of millions of dollars, many Australian farmers have made the decision to diversify their crops to include macadamia trees.

Farmer Col Dorey said the decision to grow macadamias alongside sugar cane 26 years ago has done wonders for his family-run business.

"The long-term prospects are good and there's huge potential for future growth,” he said.

As it stands, macadamias only account for one percent of tree nut market sales.

It's a figure Mr Burnett hopes to improve through initiatives like the conference.

The event has taken delegates across some of the largest nut farms in the state.

"Macadamias are an important part of the Sunsine Coast's burgeoning agribusiness sector,” he said.

"Mount Bauple has been widely acknowledged as the ancestral home of the macadamia nut - it's only fitting we hold our conference in a relevant and inspiring destination.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie macadamia macadamia industry

Worldwide interest in Aussie nuts

Worldwide interest in Aussie nuts

INTERNATIONAL delegates are taking interest in Aussie macadamias

O'Brien pays tribute to the region's many unpaid carers

GREAT SUPPORT: Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has paid tribute to the region's many carers.

Member of Wide Bay thanks carers for their 'enormous' contribution

Could One Nation snap up Gympie seat? Perrett responds

A breakdown of electorates reveals Pauline Hanson's One Nation party secured a significant portion of the vote in the Gympie state electorate in the last federal election.

Gympie MP responds to claims One Nation could secure Gympie

ALERT: Oil spills found along 40km of Fraser Island beaches

Maheno at Fraser Island

Crews are rushing to the scene to clean up.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Young musicians in tune with the best in the state

IN TUNE: The James Nash concert band will take the stage alongside musicians from the Queensland Conservatorium of Music at the Mayoress Concert in the Gympie Civic Centre on Friday night.

Nash students take the stage with some of Queensland's top musicians

Community events around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region today and tomorrow

VIEW to a few impressive milestone

BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Annette Bourke (left) and Elsa Meier celebrate turning 60 and 80 respectively at Gympie VIEW Club.

Members help celebrate 60th and 80th birthdays

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

Kim Kardashian West taking 'much-needed time off'

KIM Kardashian West is taking some "much-needed time off" after being robbed at gunpoint.

Lady Gaga's battle with 'negative thoughts'

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

Lady Gaga opens up on battle with "negative thoughts"

Band to play new material on national tour

Caligula's Horse are the Opeth support and have a national tour coming your way. Photo Contributed

Caligula's Horse announced as Opeth tour supports

In Hearts Wake announces three new local gigs

In Hearts Wake will play the all tour dates with Slipknot and Lamb of God. Photo Contributed

New shows mark the end of the metal band's relentless tour schedule

Russell Crowe accused of grabbing rapper by throat

Azealia Banks has reportedly filed a police report

Kim Kardashian robbers 'knew security code'

Kim Kardashian

"They acted like they had all the time in the world."

Jonas says story of losing virginity not meant to hurt

Jonas says he didn't mean to hurt anyone with tale of first time sex

DOUBLE INCOME COMING IN

15-17 Graham Street, Gympie 4570

Duplex 4 2 $220,000

Situated in a thriving part of town is a 4 bedroom timber home separated into 2 units. Unit 1 has 2 bedrooms, lounge room, timber walls and timber floors with a...

INVEST OR OCCUPY!

16 Butler Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $255,000

This two storey home is a must see. Situated on 825 m2 block with an excellent back yard. Rooms on the ground floor can be used for teenager retreat, extended...

SELLING FAST!!!

Lots Sovereign Heights Estate, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

SOUGHT AFTER SOUTHRIDGE !!

1 Hilltop Avenue, Southside 4570

House 4 1 2 $350000

Set on a 744m2 fenced corner block in the Southridge Estate this four bedroom brick and tile home is sure to please. The modern home has all the features you need...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

GREAT BUYING !!

11 Cedar Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $245,000

Our sellers have transformed this property by recently installing a new kitchen, new carpet and lino and new vanity unit. The 3 spacious bedrooms have built-ins ad...

SOVEREIGN HEIGHTS ESTATE LOT 13

Lot 13 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

Residential Land An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! ... $130,000

An exciting opportunity to build your dream home has arrived in Gympie! Located in the sought after area of Southside providing the ideal location close all...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

TRULY MAGNIFICENT!!

15 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 2 1 $459,000

Situated high on the hill overlooking Gympie is this lovingly maintained Queenslander. Which consist of 3 spacious bedrooms plus an office. This is truly unique...

PEACE AND QUIET SO CLOSE TO TOWN

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $380,000

Situated approx 4 minutes from the CBD is a lovely 3 bedroom lowset brick home up high on 2.1 acres with pleasant views to the north. The home has an open plan...

Cramptons sell luxurious multi-million dollar home

36 Tourist Rd

The home has views of Table Top Mountain and the Lockyer Valley

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.