Woodfire burns out back for new pizzeria

CRAIG Mawhinney believes people should never panic or feel bad about having to go to work, and says he has found the perfect way to achieve it with Back Dock Pizzeria.

"Last year I travelled 24 different shows throughout Queensland selling similar food,” Mr Mawhinney said.

"Living the life of a show or a carnival person for a couple of months was interesting.”

Mr Mawhinney said he wanted to bring the much-loved trend of traditional home fired pizzas to Gympie, and operating the business from the back dock of the Royal Hotel provided the perfect opportunity.

With the implementation of lockout laws throughout the state, he said, there was a great opportunity to provide a service which was not normally available in Gympie.

"There's no late night food options in town.”

He said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to learn from people with extensive business experience at the Royal, given he had spent his life working as his own boss on several different ventures.

Having earned an advertising degree in business, Mr Mawhinney had tried his hand at a variety of different jobs and industries, including hospitality, sign writing, and event catering at festivals.

"There's been many different ventures,” he said.

"Basically entrepreneur is what I'd call it,” he laughed.

Launching last Saturday night, he said he did not want to limit the business to only hotel patrons, and hoped to become an established business in the Gympie community.

In doing so, he hoped it would eventually expand to help contribute to the economic survival of Gympie.

"The more busier we get, the more we'll employ.”