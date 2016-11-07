'Wombat' fails to spoil new Gympie club opening

BRIGHT FUTURE: Owner of the new nightspot Club 88 Paul 'Pilko' Pilkington was pleased with the overall behaviour and turn out of patrons to the opening night on Saturday.

APART from the actions of one person Paul "Pilko” Pilkington described as a "wombat”, everyone who attended the new Club 88 on the weekend was there to have a good time.

"We got more than 500 people through the doors and on the whole everybody was well behaved. I think the effort that we went to, I think people really appreciated it,” the club owner said.

A VIP event was held on Friday and the grand opening night was held Saturday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"It was a lot of fun. People really enjoyed themselves. There were plenty of happy people around. It was everything I hoped for. I wanted to make somewhere people could come out to and enjoy themselves. It seems to have worked,” Mr Pilkington said.

As with any new venture there were a couple of teething problems, but Mr Pilkington said he washoping to iron out any issues with a sit-down debrief with staff.

He said Saturday night was reminiscent of when he managed the Gympie club when it was opened back in the late '80s.

"It really took me back to the old Klyx days. We had ex-staff and old patrons come out,” he said.

"We were expecting a good night, but it was a great night.”

The opening weekend bodes well for his new business and with the party season fast approaching, Mr Pilkington felt confident for the future.