Woman to face trial for crimes against children

A WOMAN accused of crimes against children and witnesses will face a District Court trial next year.

The Cogan woman, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the child, appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday charged with indecent treatment of children, assault, threatening or retaliating against a witness, and two counts of breaching bail.

She appeared on bail, dressed in a pink blouse, and remained silent as the prosecutor handed up witness statements for the trial.

The woman is yet to enter a plea on the charges.

Under her current bail conditions, she cannot be within 500m of the victim's school or home, and must go directly to the Gympie courthouse for her court appearances and not travel anywhere else in Gympie.

Her trial is scheduled for March 6 next year.