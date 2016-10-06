30°
Woman nabbed after allegedly fleeing from business with cash

Frances Klein
| 6th Oct 2016 7:05 AM

A 46-year-old Gympie woman was charged overnight with entering a premises to commit an indictable offence and stealing after she allegedly fled from a Gympie business with cash from the till.

The Gympie woman allegedly entered Johnny Dees and Sushi Flame Japanese Grill about 9.30pm last night, through an open door while staff were cleaning the closed premises.

She allegedly engaged with staff before accessing the cash register while an employee was handling money.

The woman ran out the door and tripped on a traffic island, dropping items including cash, before running further along the Bruce Hwy, Gympie police alleged.

Crossing near Hungry Jacks, the woman reportedly ran through the Coles Express service station and up an Excelsior Rd car park before she was apprehended by police on Stanley St.

The woman was found with cash hidden down her top and was taken to the Gympie Watch house.

She was released on bail and ordered to attend Gympie Magistrates Court on October 31.

There was no CCTV footage of the incident, but staff helped police with enquiries.

Topics:  gympie magistrates court, gympie police, gympie watch house, stealing

