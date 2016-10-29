Woman fined for stolen rental, drug possession

A KILKIVAN woman was fined a total of $2900 and had no conviction recorded against her for failing to return a rented vehicle and drug possession.

Sally-Anne Dykstra, 30, pleaded guilty to several charges in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday including three counts of possessing dangerous drugs, possession of utensils which had been used, failure to appear, and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The court heard Dykstra had failed to return a Kia Serrato she rented in July last year, with the car subsequently being reported as stolen by the company when it could not contact her.

After being detained on the Gold Coast, small amounts of cannabis and methamphetamine were found in a make-up case in a bag in her possession.

Failing to make a court appearance, she was later collected by police again when seen travelling with a friend.

Initially giving a false name to police, she was also found in possession of methamphetamine and a glass pipe in a sunglasses case in the car, which she identified as belonging to herself and not the driver.

The court was told Dykstra suffered from depression and anxiety, and her previous failure to appear in court or return the rental car on time were the result of severe bouts she suffered during these periods.

She had rented the car, her lawyer said, because her own had been stolen.

In sentencing, Magistrate G. Hillan said he took her mitigating factors into count, but with a previous history on the record he advised pleading these same issues again to avoid a conviction in the future would be "wasting your breath".