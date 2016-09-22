27°
News

Woman banned from Gympie over alleged child witness assault

Rae Wilson
| 22nd Sep 2016 6:31 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE woman accused of threatening a child witness is not allowed to return to the region without prior permission, unless she is attending court.

The 50-year-old woman was granted bail in Brisbane Supreme Court to live at Harrisville, south of Ipswich, and then to a town near Dalby in the Darling Downs.

She must stay at least 500m from the schools and homes of two child witnesses in cases before the court involving her and her husband.

If she wants to collect her furniture in a storage shed in Gympie, she will need to seek permission from authorities to re-enter the town.

Justice David Jackson said the woman was charged with indecently treating a 12-year-old boy, noting the "alleged sexual contact" also involved her husband.

He said the woman was also charged with breaching bail, common assault and intimidating or retaliating against a witness.

"The latter three charges relate to an episode where the (accused woman) elbowed a child witness in relation to a proceeding brought against her husband," he said on Wednesday.

"The witness was also one of those included in the list of witnesses she was not to make contact with as a condition of bail."

Justice Jackson said he was satisfied strict bail conditions and the woman's decision to move away from the Gympie region would reduce the risks she might re-offend.

As well as having no contact with witnesses, the woman must report to police three times a week, surrender her passport and not consume illicit substances.

Lawyer Simone Healy, acting for the woman as a friend of the court, had earlier told Justice Jackson the woman was in the process of divorcing her husband.

She said the woman, who had no criminal history, had mental health issues but was now on medication.

The woman has been custody since April when she was initially refused bail in Gympie Magistrates Court.

ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  child witness, darling downs, gympie, indecent treatment, intimidation

Aquatic Centre budget: Site costs 'not construction'

Aquatic Centre budget: Site costs 'not construction'

DECONTAMINATION expenses for the Gympie Aquatic Centre site, a former Gympie Regional Council works depot, appear to have caused further cost blowouts.

Woman banned from Gympie over alleged child witness assault

Woman accused of threatening child witness cannot return to Gympie.

The way we were 25, 50 and 100 years ago

THURSDAY, MAY 25, 1989: Students and staff members from Gympie West State School paid tribute to long serving principal Tom Chatterton yesterday. Mr Chatterton, principal of the school for 12 years, was presented with gifts from the student body as well as staff members at a morning tea arranged in his honour. Mr Chatterton is presented with a parting gift by the school's captains Kristine Adams and Tim Slatter.

Flashback to 25, 50 and 100 years ago

Our new app makes reading local news a whole lot better

Check out the newest version of the Gympie Times app.

A smoother way of keeping up with Gympie news

Local Partners

Community diary: Here's what's on today

THIS is where clubs and groups are meeting around Gympie today.

A show of compassion for our suicide survivors

WEAVING SUPPORT: Ruth Polley enveloped in the 'cloak of support' at the suicide Remembrance Day in Memorial Park.

Community strength for those left behind after a suicide

Classic car auction draws buyers from US, Dubai

"He wants everyone to enjoy the cars, the collection got too big'

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

THE school holiday offering expands with a new animated movie from the mind of a Pixar animator.

Top five Queensland food festivals you must do

5000 attendees enjoyed last year's Spirit of Bundaberg Festival, and this year will be even bigger.

THE Spirit of Bundaberg Festival tops our list!

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E1 - the battle of the bracelets

Georgia Love speaks to Rhys Chilton in a scene from the first episode of The Bachelorette.

GEORGIA Love meets a cast of colourful characters in series premiere

First Bachelorette evictee could have been The Bachelor

The Bachelorette contestant Dale Brown.

DALE Brown was in the running for Ten's other reality dating show.

New technology 1000 times faster than NBN

Fibre optic is considered the fastest internet solution at present.

Nokia says it has manipulated fibre optic cable to achieve the speed

Angelina Jolie files for divorce from Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with their six children

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt

Will Coast man find love with The Bachelorette?

NATURAL JOKER: Caloundra's Aaron Brady, who features in the new season of The Bachelorette, pictured with his bulldog Alby.

COAST bachelor hopes to make a good first impression on Georgia.

PERFECTLY POSITIONED!

53 Ridgeview Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $349,000

This perfectly positioned property situated on an elevated 749m2 corner block boasts an inviting and stylish home. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with walk through...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 4 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

RURAL OUTLOOK

1 Edwards Road, Woolooga 4570

House 3 1 2 $185,000

Take a step inside and you will be amazed at what this property has to offer. Situated in Woolooga this property is well-presented and maintained. As you enter...

FIRST HOME? - LOOK AT ME!!!!

194 Dan Meurant Drive, Curra 4570

House 2 1 1 $242,000

This highset timber home is situated on a gently sloping 10,000m2 (2.5ac) elevated block with lovely views and high enough to catch the breezes. The home boasts 2...

BUILD WITH CONFIDENCE

6 Jaryd Place, Gympie 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $107,000

One of the best blocks left in the Estate. High with great views. Fully serviced 657m2 allotment. Nice estate with quality homes. Quiet cul-de-sac position. Close...

START HORSING AROUND!

48 Wattle Avenue, Bells Bridge 4570

House 4 2 3 $398,000

Welcome to 48 Wattle Avenue Bells Bridge, the ideal budget horse property perfect for the whole family to enjoy! Set on approximately 6.27 Acres (2.54 Hectares)...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

GREAT LOCATION AT GREAT VALUE!!

42 Julienne Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

This home is fully fenced and situated on an 860m2 corner block in a prime location on the Southside of town. Featuring 4 bedrooms, main with en-suite, WIR and air...

HURRY ON THIS ONE !

1 Giles Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Welcome to 1 Giles Street Southside, low maintenance living at its best... Nestled in a one way street is this tidy open plan brick home consisting of three...

Sunshine Beach property breaks real estate record

The property overlooks Sunshine Beach, as the backyard lawn meets the sand.

Sunshine Beach mansion sale smashes real estate record

Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

Gympie Regional Council's latest building report

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

Whitsundays resort could be bought for $15m

Peppers Airlie Beach.

Whitsundays hotel sale expected to fetch at least $15m

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft backs 20 storey development

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has thrown his support behind a potential 209 storey building development.

Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft has backed a 20 storey development.