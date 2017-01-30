Woman assaulted in Australia Day attack

PUBLIC APPEAL: Gympie Police are asking for assistance to identify the attackers.

GYMPIE Police are alleging a woman was assaulted in Nelson Reserve on Australia Day, and are appealing to the public for more information.

Around 8.50pm on the night of January 26, the woman was sitting in the picnic area with a friend before a Red Rav 4 with red P plates pulled up near them.

It's then alleged a group of people, both male and female, got out of the vehicle and approached the victim - knocking her to the ground and assaulting her.

The offenders then got back in the vehicle and drove away in an unknown direction.

Police are currently investigating the incident, but are asking for the public's assistance in the matter.

They've asked anyone who may have witnessed the assault to contact Gympie Police or call CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 .