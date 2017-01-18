38°
Woman almost ran down police, escapes deportation

Jacob Carson
| 18th Jan 2017 9:06 AM
SASHA Cordes knew she was in trouble when Gympie police pulled her over at Kybong last May.

The 25-year-old New Zealander was driving while disqualified, and two days earlier she had taken off from a Sunshine Coast service station without paying for fuel.

When the two police officers requested a random breath test, she drove off at great speed, with both officers narrowly avoiding serious injury, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

"You need to consider the potentiality of your actions," Magistrate M. Baldwin said. "It could have been catastrophic."

Cordes pleaded guilty to unlicensed driving, dangerous operation of a vehicle, failing to stop, obstructing police and stealing.

She was lucky to not be deported, Mrs Baldwin said.

Cordes was disqualified for three years and ordered to do 40 hours community service.

