Woman airlifted to hospital after rollover on Fraser Island

A woman was airlifted off Fraser Island after the car she was driving rolled on a beach.

A DUTCH woman has been airlifted to hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled on a beach at Fraser Island on Wednesday.

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter picked up the 23-year-old woman on Fraser Island around 5.30pm and flew her to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition with an injury to her right arm.

The woman had arrived in Australia less than a month ago for a holiday.

One of the four passengers in the vehicle is believed to have been injured but did not need to be airlifted to hospital.