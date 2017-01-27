Win some, lose some for council project costs

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME: Subsidies help, costs hinder on road projects

State-council funding deal

STATE government infrastructure grants have come to the aid of Curra, Anderleigh and Southside residents, Gympie region councillors have been told.

Councillors resolved to provide reciprocal council funding for the Curra community hall project and for flood protection works at Anderleigh Rd near the Bruce Hwy and Power Rd near the Mary Valley Hwy.

Councillors resolved to enter into funding agreements with the State Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning.

The Curra hall project is expected to run into the next financial year.

The flood mitigation projects will involve concrete causeway and flood proofing works to improve roads which suffered damage during floods in recent years.

A staff report to councillors said a concrete causeway would help flood proof Anderleigh Rd and at the Normanby end of Power Rd.

Market upset cost

THE soaring cost of asphalt had added nearly $500,000 to the estimated cost of planned upgrades to Langton and Hall Rds, Gympie region councillors were told on Wednesday.

A report to the council's first general meeting of the year said increased asphalt prices represented about $300,000 of the difference between the lowest tender and the consultant's estimate.

Councillors accepted the offer of $2,083,521.12 for the upgrades, which will eliminate gravel road shoulders in the area.

Prices had risen in the year since price estimates were first made.