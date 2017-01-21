WIN a fishing trip, $5000 BCF voucher and get free stuff

36°
Georja Ryan
| 21st Jan 2017 12:00 PM
IF FISHING is your game, then get in your name because we're running a stack of reely incredible giveaways this summer we know you'll be hooked on.   

First in line is the ultimate fishing experience where we'll shout you and a mate a full-day fishing charter at the stunning Sunshine Coast, accommodation and transport included, worth more than $2500. 

The folks at the helm of Odyssey Charters reckon the nine-hour charter is all about catching the big boys.    

"We have seen wahoo, black marlin, sharks, tuna and an abundance of good-quality reef fish like snapper, pearl perch and trag jew. There are too many species to mention, but out here it's all about size," they said.  

To be in the running, cut out your entry form in every Wednesday and Saturday paper from next Saturday, January 28, to February 15, and attach two tokens, inside the paper every day from January 28 to February 17, and send it in to the address listed on the entry form.   

One winner is guaranteed to win from our region, so enter as many times as you like!  

We've also got a whopping $5000 BCF voucher up for grabs for one lucky winner across the ARM footprint. Just head online HERE and fill in your details. Imagine the gear you could be reeling in with that sort of money!   

But wait, there's more! Next Saturday (February 4), get a FREE packet of fishing lures with your paper by presenting a token (inside that day's paper) at a participating newsagent. 

Then the following Saturday (February 11) it's the same deal, but you'll get a FREE fishing ruler.   

If that's not enough to get you excited about summer and out on the water, then we don't know what is.   

All entries close on February 17 and winners of the ultimate fishing trip and the BCF voucher will be announced on February 25.   

Head HERE for more information.   

