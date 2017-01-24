Wilsons Pocket wedding 'laid back and casual'

NEWLYWEDS: Zarha Ninness and Tate Graham were married at home on their Wilsons Pocket farm.

FOR newlyweds Tate Graham and Zarha Ninness, there will never be another year like 2015.

"Tate proposed, we found our house and we got engaged,” the new Mrs Graham said.

But there will never be another year like 2017 either, because that is when they married, on January 14.

"It was very hot, but at least it didn't rain,” she said.

And the wedding's laid back "country rustic” theme made the heat a lot more bearable.

Another big help with the heat was the the reception, held at Gympie RSL, in air-conditioning.

"The wedding was at our place at Wilsons Pocket, with bridesmaids Sophie Brand, Leah Josefski and Chloe Holt and groomsmen Brody Amos, Joel Davies and Robert Pooley.

"Robert came all the way from the UK to be there.

"It was quite an effort.

"Then he tried to give us a gift and I said, 'You've already paid for your ticket'.

"We live at Wilsons Pocket and my husband's dad, Ian Graham, lives just up the road. We managed to buy nice and close. That was a mission.

"I'm lucky too. Mum's still down Cooloola Cove, nice and close for grandma duties.

"Tate grows persimmons, brussels sprouts and zucchinis - small crops.

"It's very fertile. When they had the soil tested after we bought it, they were very excited.”

About 100 people attended the wedding, including Zarha's relatives from "down near Tamworth”.

"We met at a barbecue and the wedding too was very laid back and casual.

"It was lovely.”

Photography by Bambi