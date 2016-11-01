Wildlife officers are hunting for croc in Mary River

WILDLIFE officers are working to remove a croc in the Mary River.

WILDLIFE officers are working to remove a crocodile sighted by a fisherman in the Mary River.

The sighting was reported on October 19 after a man saw a crocodile, believed to measure about 3.5 metres, in the area of the Mary River and Tinana Creek.

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection said work was being carried out to attempt to catch the crocodile.

READ: 9 Croc Sightings in the Mary River

"Wildlife officers responded by conducting a site assessment, installing a floating crocodile trap and deploying recent crocodile sighting warning signs in the area," he said.

"Members of the public are strongly encouraged to report all crocodile sightings to EHP on 1300 130 372.

"All sighting reports are investigated and contribute to the effectiveness of crocodile management."

Members of the public are reminded to exercise CrocWise behaviour at all times. In particular:

- Obey croc warning signs

- Don't swim or let domestic pets swim in waters where crocs may live

- Be aware that crocodiles also swim in the ocean

- Stand back from the water when fishing or cast netting

- Never provoke, harass or feed crocs

- Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near the water, a camp site or boat ramp

- Never interfere with or fish or boat near crocodile traps, and

- Always supervise children

- Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

For more information visit the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection.