Wild weather on the way today?

IT LOOKS like Gympie may be in for some gusty, stormy weather today and tomorrow according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

The combination of high humidity and heat are the necessary ingredients for some windy storm activity later today and tomorrow as a low level trough to the west of us moves closer to the coast.

A top temperature of 32 degrees is expected for Gympie today while tomorrow the mercury will climb to 35.

However, the bureau predicts we will see a cool change in the region early next week with the day time temperatures falling to the mid-20s.

Forecasters have also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Sunshine Coast this afternoon.

Weatherzone meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the chance of severe storms crossing the coast later today was "very likely".

"The storms are expected to cross the Coast in the late afternoon or early evening," he said.

"It's going to be pretty humid today and tomorrow producing the significant thunderstorm risk."

Mr Sharpe urges locals to keep an eye on any storm warning issued by the bureau and to act immediately.

Temperatures in the region are also expected to peak in the mid-30s over the weekend.

Predictions of a heatwave today appear to have been over-stated, with the Coast waking to overcast skies and a predicted top of 30 degrees.

The mercury is expected to hit 33 degrees tomorrow.

Health professionals are urging people to stay cool, be sun safe and stay hydrated as the weather heats up.

AMA Queensland president Dr Chris Zappala said the change of temperature could make many people vulnerable to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

"The symptoms of heat exhaustion include a pale complexion, sweating, rapid heart rate, muscle cramps, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting and fainting," he said.

"If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should take immediate steps to lower your body temperature - lie down somewhere cool, drink cool water, remove your outer clothing and contact your GP."