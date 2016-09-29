Wide Bay's 'unhealthy' statistics a funding focus

SUICIDE, mental health, obesity and diabetes are worst in Gympie than most other communities from the Sunshine Coast to Central Queensland.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie toured Gympie healthcare facilities this week as part of an effort to tackle the region's unhealthy statistics by identifying how medical facilities here can be best utilised.

The Coalition government is spending $36m in the Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network.

Mr O'Brien and Dr Gillespie visited PHN offices as well as the Gympie hospital, and Dr Gillespie said despite some issues the hospital offers a lot of promise for future investment.

"It's got great potential to be part of the expanded, integrated rural training pipeline,” he said.

With a focus on developing rural generalists - practitioners who maintain hospital-based skills and procedures - Dr Gillespie said the visit was a great way to see how to grow the "local institution as a post-graduate teaching venue”.

With personal experience in dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, as highlighted in his parliamentary maiden speech, Mr O'Brien said he was determined to do the best he could to address the soaring mental health problems plaguing the electorate.

"We need to work extremely hard to analyse why, and fix the problem,” he said.

"It's certainly something I've identified as a critical area for me.”

While the Federal Government is investing in regional healthcare, Dr Gillespie said it would be great to see state governments help contribute as well.

"The states don't get off scot-free,” Dr Gillespie said.

"They do have a part to play.”