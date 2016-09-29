25°
News

Wide Bay's 'unhealthy' statistics a funding focus

scott kovacevic
| 29th Sep 2016 5:46 PM
FROM LEFT: Tracey Warhurst, Llew O'Brien, Dr David Gillespie, Kath Thompson and Amber Scott.
FROM LEFT: Tracey Warhurst, Llew O'Brien, Dr David Gillespie, Kath Thompson and Amber Scott. Scott Kovacevic

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUICIDE, mental health, obesity and diabetes are worst in Gympie than most other communities from the Sunshine Coast to Central Queensland.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Assistant Minister for Rural Health Dr David Gillespie toured Gympie healthcare facilities this week as part of an effort to tackle the region's unhealthy statistics by identifying how medical facilities here can be best utilised.

The Coalition government is spending $36m in the Central Queensland, Wide Bay and Sunshine Coast Primary Health Network.

Mr O'Brien and Dr Gillespie visited PHN offices as well as the Gympie hospital, and Dr Gillespie said despite some issues the hospital offers a lot of promise for future investment.

"It's got great potential to be part of the expanded, integrated rural training pipeline,” he said.

With a focus on developing rural generalists - practitioners who maintain hospital-based skills and procedures - Dr Gillespie said the visit was a great way to see how to grow the "local institution as a post-graduate teaching venue”.

With personal experience in dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder, as highlighted in his parliamentary maiden speech, Mr O'Brien said he was determined to do the best he could to address the soaring mental health problems plaguing the electorate.

"We need to work extremely hard to analyse why, and fix the problem,” he said.

"It's certainly something I've identified as a critical area for me.”

While the Federal Government is investing in regional healthcare, Dr Gillespie said it would be great to see state governments help contribute as well.

"The states don't get off scot-free,” Dr Gillespie said.

"They do have a part to play.”

Gympie Times
Did an Inskip barge really KO this spanish mackeral?

Did an Inskip barge really KO this spanish mackeral?

Fraser Island barge operator refutes tall tale of spanish mackeral

Where to find a garage sale bargain this weekend

Get ready for the National Garage Sale Trail on October 25. Photo Contributed

Chickens, quad bike, dining suite, 4WD accessories among bargains

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

SOULFUL: Gypsy Hawk will play the Kin Kin Country Life Hotel this Saturday night from 7pm.

Want to know about Gympie's nightlife? Read on!

Wide Bay's 'unhealthy' statistics a funding focus

FROM LEFT: Tracey Warhurst, Llew O'Brien, Dr David Gillespie, Kath Thompson and Amber Scott.

Sitting members are trying to tackle the Wide Bay's health problems

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

Latest deals and offers

Talented young musicians hitting all the right notes

Talented young musicians hitting all the right notes

FOR ANY young musician the chance to study and play alongside some of the best conductors in Australia and the world is a rare opportunity.

Kim Kardashian West wants restraining order against prankster

She was attacked by Vitalii Sediuk for the second time in two years

Cliff Richard to release 101st album

Sir Cliff Richard's album cover

Sir Cliff Richard is to release his 101st album

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

SOULFUL: Gypsy Hawk will play the Kin Kin Country Life Hotel this Saturday night from 7pm.

Want to know about Gympie's nightlife? Read on!

CMC Rocks faces fan backlash over date change, headliners

The 10th annual CMC Rocks festival will be headlined by The Dixie Chicks.

FANS are not happy about festival being pushed back by two weeks.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

A UNIQUE WELL PRESENTED ESTATE

Lots Sovereign Heights Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

NEW HOME ON PRIVATE ACREAGE

146 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 3 2 5 $369,000

Situated approx. 6 minutes east of Gympie is a near new 3 bedroom lowset brick Hotondo home on a very private 1.5 acres. The home has 3 spacious bedrooms, ensuite...

PRIVATE EASTERN SIDE LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

Lot 2 Gate Road, Canina 4570

House 3 2 5 $460,000

Located on a no through road with only a couple of properties on the road. 11.11 hectares (27 acres) eastern side of Gympie. Good rainfall area. Easily run a few...

SECLUDED PARADISE IN POMONA

17 Taylor Drive, Pomona 4568

House 3 2 4 $547,000

"Secluded Paradise", best describes this fabulous, well-presented brick veneer home on 4612m2 and only three minutes from the wonderful township of Pomona. When...

RED HILL PRECINCT

6 Laurie Lane, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

The feeling of total seclusion and privacy is abundant in this property from the minute you walk in the front door. Located in the ever popular Red Hill Road area...

life really was meant 2 be easy!

83 Harvey Road, Glenwood 4570

3 1 2 $199,000!

Looking for just a nice clean simple stress free property with some space and privacy in the country that is not going to cost you the Earth? And yes you had...

PRIVATE 50 ACRES CLOSE TO TOWN

10 Raspberry Lane, Curra 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $220,000

Approx 20 km north of Gympie is a grazing block of 50 acres fully fenced with plenty of water and the majority cleared. The property extends down to Curra Creek...

AFFORDABLE LIFESTYLE

404 Arborfive Road, Glenwood 4570

House 3 1 2 $219,000

Set in a peaceful setting on 5,000sqm is this medium set modern home with features including open plan living, polished floor boards throughout, generous sized...

ABSOLUTE BARGAIN

Widgee 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $89,000

- Are you looking for value for money? - This great block will be hard to beat - 9990m2 approx 2.4 acres - Flat to gently undulating country - Light...

tomorrow will be 2 late!

20 Davey Road, Gunalda 4570

Residential Land 0 0 3 $240,000!

Looking for just the perfect weekend getaway, an awesome house site, or great future investment? Then this is just the perfect property for all of the above and...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'