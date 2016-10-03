Wide Bay MP to head black spot panel

WIDE BAY MP Llew O'Brien has been appointed as the new chair of the Queensland Black Spot Consultative Panel.

The Member for Wide Bay will work with a range of community and road user groups, industry members and government agencies to allocate funding under the Australian Government's Black Spot Program toward some of the most dangerous roads in the country.

Mr O'Brien said his previous career in the police force made him the right candidate for the job.

"As a former police officer with more than 15 years experience of making local streets and communities safer, I understand the importance of consulting with communities and groups to ensure that local priorities are highlighted and addressed," he said.

"I served as a traffic accident investigator and understand the horror and tragedy that traffic crashes cause."

To find out more about the Black Spot Program, or to nominate a Black Spot for funding, go online to investment.infrastructure.gov.au/funding/blackspots/index.aspx.