Wide Bay MP to decorate office with student artwork

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and daughter Yve O'Brien (left) with Debbie Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie (right) during a mural opening earlier this year.

WIDE Bay schoolkids could have their artwork hung in their Federal Member's office, as a new campaign to get students involved with art kicks off.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has launched the Wide Bay in Pictures competition for local schools, which invites school students from around the region to send in copies of their photographic and artistic work.

Selected artworks will be printed on canvas and displayed in Mr O'Brien's Parliament House and Electorate offices.

"The walls of my Parliament House and Electorate offices are a perfect place to showcase the scenery and sights of Wide Bay - and help to promote the region to visitors and tourists," Mr O'Brien said.

"This competition encourages students to display their talent by taking photographs, or painting or drawing pictures of something that is special and unique about Wide Bay.

"I encourage students to be as creative as possible, from images depicting pre-European settlement through to the modern time, students can use their artistic talents to portray Wide Bay in a variety of styles."

Eight pictureswill be selected - two from each of the council areas in Wide Bay - along with a cash prize of $200 to be donated to the school's Parents & Citizens Committee for the winners.

Principal of Fraser Coast Anglican College Leisa Harper encouraged students across the region to send in their work.

"It's a great idea; he (O'Brien) has in mind and around him the talent and capacity of Fraser Coast youth," she said.

"There are wonderful artists here and around the region, so I would certainly encourage students to send their work in."