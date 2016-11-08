35°
News

Wide Bay MP to decorate office with student artwork

Blake Antrobus
| 8th Nov 2016 10:22 AM
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and daughter Yve O'Brien (left) with Debbie Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie (right) during a mural opening earlier this year.
Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and daughter Yve O'Brien (left) with Debbie Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie (right) during a mural opening earlier this year. Jocelyn Watts

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WIDE Bay schoolkids could have their artwork hung in their Federal Member's office, as a new campaign to get students involved with art kicks off.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien has launched the Wide Bay in Pictures competition for local schools, which invites school students from around the region to send in copies of their photographic and artistic work.

Selected artworks will be printed on canvas and displayed in Mr O'Brien's Parliament House and Electorate offices.

"The walls of my Parliament House and Electorate offices are a perfect place to showcase the scenery and sights of Wide Bay - and help to promote the region to visitors and tourists," Mr O'Brien said.

"This competition encourages students to display their talent by taking photographs, or painting or drawing pictures of something that is special and unique about Wide Bay.　

"I encourage students to be as creative as possible, from images depicting pre-European settlement through to the modern time, students can use their artistic talents to portray Wide Bay in a variety of styles."

Eight pictureswill be selected - two from each of the council areas in Wide Bay - along with a cash prize of $200 to be donated to the school's Parents & Citizens Committee for the winners.

Principal of Fraser Coast Anglican College Leisa Harper encouraged students across the region to send in their work.

"It's a great idea; he (O'Brien) has in mind and around him the talent and capacity of Fraser Coast youth," she said.

"There are wonderful artists here and around the region, so I would certainly encourage students to send their work in."

Fraser Coast Chronicle
From the ashes: Kandanga Hotel revival about to begin

From the ashes: Kandanga Hotel revival about to begin

TEN months after it burned to the ground, work is almost about to start on the new Kandanga Hotel.

MISSING AT SEA: Massive search covers 600km area

Two RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopters have been tasked to the search area off Fraser Island by and the Australian Maritime Safety Authority

The man has been missing at sea for more than 10 hours.

PICS: 4 crews back on scene as Dundathu fire sparks again

Rural firefighters on Tandora Rd at Dundathu.

Emergency crews were working well into Sunday night to contain it.

Fun and activities in Gympie today

No Caption

What groups are meeting today? Read on to find out.

Local Partners

Fun and activities in Gympie today

Plenty to see and do in Gympie today, so read on to find out what you can get involved with.

FORMALS: Fashion wins and horror stories

Gympie State High School students Rachel Phelan, Renae Portas, Matt Moessinger, Jamie-Lee Griffiths, Sam Franks.

'The first one she bought off a really sketchy website'

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

Tools down as The Block teams deliver final rooms

JULIA and Sasha finish on a high with perfect kitchen.

Kelle Bryan can't touch her children because of lupus

Kelle Bryan's lupus means she is unable to "touch" her children

Jolie set to fights Pitt's bid for joint custody

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie has vowed not to give Brad Pitt joint custody

“Insane and racist”: Offshore detention like Trump's wall

“Anything can seem sane in comparison,” she said.

3D printing hooks up with simulation game

CQUniversity Dr Michael Cowling spent six months in the USA, working at the cutting-edge of augmented reality and 3D printing with Josh and Karen Tanenbaum, from the Transformative Play Lab at University of California Irvine.

CQUniversity researcher has returned from six months in the USA

Lorde second album update: "You'll have to hold on"

"I can hardly stop myself from typing out the name."

Lorde's new album won't be coming "tomorrow, or even next month"

Schoolies fear: New drugs could cause mass overdoses

Thousands of young people party during one of the organised events during the Schoolies festival on Queensland's Gold Coast

Up to 350 psychoactive substances have hit the market since 2008

CONVENIENT LOCATION!!

144 Old Maryborough Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 3 $279,000

Only minutes' drive to the CBD and only 200m walking distance to a school is this two story brick home situated on a large 2,023 m. This makes this property in a...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

Great Value. Low Maintenance

7 Manooka Drive, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 3 1 1 $350,000

Priced to sell, this air conditioned beach side home is situated in a quiet neighbourhood with easy access to all Rainbow Beach attractions. Plenty of room to...

NEW ESTATE - FISHERMANS POCKET - 151.78 ACRES

Lot 86 Fishermans Pocket Road, Fishermans Pocket 4570

Residential Land Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with ... $440,000

Get ready, this is your chance to secure a beautiful block with breathtaking views. No matter your dream, there will be a block to suit. These blocks are located...

BEAUTIFUL VETERAN BLOCK WITH FABULOUS POTENTIAL!!

172 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

Residential Land Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. ... $239,000

Let your dreams become a reality on this quality piece of land. Set on 1.05ha this quiet, peaceful and idyllic block is new to the market and offers the most...

GREENDALE DOWNS ESTATE - LOT 58 JACKWOOD CLOSE, PIE CREEK

LOT 58 Jackwood Close, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block ... $160,000

If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your money, this new estate is certainly for you. Lot 58 Jackwood Close is...

GREENDALE DOWNS ESTATE - LOT 202 RIVERGUM CLOSE, PIE CREEK

Lot 202 Rivergum Close, Pie Creek 4570

Residential Land If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block ... $137,000

If you are looking to build or simply invest in a block that will guarantee value for your money, this new estate is certainly for you. Lot 202 Rivergum Close is...

SPACIOUS HOME!

41 Parsons Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $265,000

Here's your chance to get you and your family into this spacious home! Situated on 690m2 and located only minutes to the CBD, schools and the Gympie West shop.

Property: Resource towns hit bottom, Hervey Bay recovers

Hervey Bay was one of the areas starting to recover.

REVEALED: Inside Sunshine Coast's first legal brothel

The Coast's only brothel, Scarlet Harem is up for sale.

If you missed the open for inspection check it out here

Off the plan buyers told to fork out extra for their home

Buyer is being asked for an extra $50,000 for his home

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!