Why your street might miss out on bin day this week

DO NOT panic if your bin is still full after bin day this week.

Gympie Regional Council today advised residents that one of the Cleanaway rubbish trucks has broken down, and rubbish collection services may be delayed as a result.

Services could be delayed until the end of the week.

The council has advised residents to put their bins out on their regular collection day, and if the bin is still full by 6pm, leave it out as Cleanaway is likely to finish the run early the next day.

If any bins have not been emptied by lunchtime the next day, call the council's customer service line on 1300 307 800 to report the missed service.