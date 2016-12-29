Why taking a break these holidays could save your life

TAKING IT EASY: Georgie Montague, Rod English and their dog Worm at Gunalda

IT'S been a busy morning for the all-volunteer staff at the Gunalda Driver Reviver rest stop, especially seeing as it's their first day on the job.

It has normally been run by the Lions Club, but members of the local Progress Assocation have stepped up to run the tuckshop as resources and staffing are stretched thin.

"We're just at the beginning of our shift and we'll be here for the next couple of hours,” says Raewyn Heise.

"But things have apparently been quite full-on since we opened up at seven this morning.”

The rest stop is on the Bruce Hwy just before the turnoff to Gunalda and is a lifeline for the many thousands of drivers making long trips up and down the East Coast this holiday season.

With the highway narrowing through the area, it's become something of a blackspot for car crashes.

Mrs Heise, and her tuckshop partner for the day Lorraine Portland, hope passers-by will stop for a rest and a coffee instead of pushing on ahead.

"There are so many people on the roads this time of year, it's nice to have an available place to take a break,” Mrs Portland says.

The logbook resting on the side of the kitchen bench shows the wide range of locations drivers have come from and are going to.

A quick glance reveals locals from Sydney, Gladstone, Adelaide, Ireland and Germany have all passed by during the week.

Statistics from Queensland Police show the peak time for fatigue-related incidents are 2-6am and 2-4pm and incidents peak during the holiday season.

It's become such a risk that fatigue is listed as one of the Fatal Five for the police road safety campaign.

A statement released by the police said the current maximum recommended driving time before taking a break was two hours.

It's a message clearly received for Cairns locals Georgie Montague, Rod English and their 12-year-old dog Worm, who say the importance of stopping on the road has only grown as they've gotten older.

"Frankly I'm not too keen on being another statistic on the roads,” Ms Montague says.

"Besides, you begin to realise the journey is as important as your destination - we're seeing places we never would have because we're taking breaks.”

As for knowing when it's time to pull over, Mr English said it was always helpful when you had an old dog who needs to go to the bathroom every 90 minutes.

"We get out, Worm has a break and we swap seats in the car,” he says.

"It really helps us stay safe.”

As they enjoyed free coffee and biscuits at one of the rest stop tables, newly married German couple Daniel and Michaela Hamberger says they were not racing through their honeymoon in Australia.

"We've been slowly making our way down the coast,” Michaela says.

"I don't really understand why people are in such a hurry, it can be so dangerous and besides there are so many things to see along the way.”