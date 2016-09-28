30°
Opinion

Why Gympie is a great place to celebrate National Coffee Day

Tom Daunt | 28th Sep 2016 8:19 AM
Who can deny that sweet aroma?
John McCutcheon

TODAY is Australia's National Coffee Day.

Some may call espresso pretentious, others may call it cultured, I call it necessary.

With a demanding full-time job, a two-year-old that has yet to grasp the concept of "taking it easy” and a six-week-old daughter, caffeine is my fuel.

While others may prefer the hoppy notes of a well poured beer, my life blood is in an espresso cup.

I am not ashed to admit that I developed my love of the bean on the hip streets of Sydney's northern beaches.

There, one could find a coffee shop literally every 200m - and because competition is so high, the quality cannot be bypassed.

You could not help but become engrossed in the cafe culture with coffee shops becoming the new pub.

When I travelled abroad, the world's most consumed beverage played an even bigger part in the social fabric, particularly in certain parts of London where having a coffee over a beer was the thing to do.

When my wife and I decided to leave the bright lights of the city and return home, I was genuinely concerned I would not be able to get a decent pour, but looking at the thriving cafe culture Gympie now has, I am ashamed that I had that fear at all.

Gympie's cafes cater for all.

From the quality and convenience of Hampton and Harlow to the bohemian vibe of Epiphany, it is harder to get a bad cup of coffee in town.

Craft Punk is a favourite of mine as is Farmer and Sun, Tramcars and Panini's are my two favourite Sunday haunts and The Decks is great if you are in a hurry.

Wherever you get your caffeine fix from, make sure you stop by and celebrate national coffee day with a cup or three.

Gympie Times
