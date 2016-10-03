26°
Why do we mark the Queen's Birthday today?

Anna Hartley
| 3rd Oct 2016 7:04 AM
Queen Elizabeth turned 90 on April 21.
Queen Elizabeth turned 90 on April 21. Contributed

PLENTY of people who may be waking up a little under the weather after a big weekend of grand finals can thank the Queen for the fact they don't have to work today.

Well, the Queen and the State Government that is.

The Queen's Birthday public holiday, previously held on the second Monday in June, was moved to the first week of October by the State Government last year.

Queen Elizabeth II at banquet on Royal Tour in 1954
Queen Elizabeth II at banquet on Royal Tour in 1954

For those who haven't changed their calendars, this might be a bit confusing.

Before 2015, the Labour Day public holiday was celebrated during the first week of October.

Now Queenslanders will have to wait until the first Monday in May to mark Labour Day.

But don't fret - there are more public holidays to come this year.

Christmas and New Year's Day will give all Aussies s a couple of extra days off, as they both fall on weekends.

Next year will also offer a string of public holidays, with five falling within three weeks of each other, starting with Good Friday on April 14.

So - just in case you were wondering - that's why we have the Queen (and State Government) to thank for today's public holiday.

Then again, you might just be thankful for the day off.

2017 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

  • Christmas Day: Sunday, December 25; Tuesday, December 27.
  • Boxing Day: Monday, December 26.


2017 PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

  • New Year's Day: Sunday, January 1; Monday, January 2.
  • Australia Day: Thursday, January 26.
  • Good Friday: Friday, April 14.
  • The day after Good Friday: Saturday, April 15.
  • Easter Monday: Monday, April 17.
  • Anzac Day: Tuesday, April 25.
  • Labour Day: Monday, May 1.
  • Queen's Birthday: Monday, October 2.
  • Christmas Day: Monday, December 25.
  • Boxing Day: Tuesday, December 26.
Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  editors picks, public holiday

