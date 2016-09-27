Whooping cough warning for Gympie region women

There have been more than 25,000 notifications of whooping cough since the start of 2011 and unfortunately six Queensland babies died from whooping cough between 2000 and 2015.

PREGNANT women in the Gympie region have been urged to get vaccinated against whooping cough.

The vaccine, which is free for women in their third trimester, can protect newborn babies against whooping cough until they can receive their first immunisation at six weeks.

Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young said it was vital pregnant women visited their GP and asked for the vaccine.

"Statistics show approximately 65% of pregnant Queensland women are currently being vaccinated against whooping cough," Dr Young said.

"While this is an encouraging sign and uptake has improved in the last year, it does mean that about 35% of pregnant women are still not being vaccinated."

There have been more than 25,000 notifications of whooping cough since the start of 2011 and unfortunately six Queensland babies died from whooping cough between 2000 and 2015.

Acting Director of Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's Public Health Unit, Dr Rosie Muller said between 2011 and 2015 there was an annual average of 469 notifications of whooping cough for residents of the Sunshine Coast, Noosa and Gympie council areas.

"So far this year, there have been 214 notifications of whooping cough in residents-this is about 30% less than the average for this time of year (334)," Dr Muller said.

"These figures also only represent the people who are tested by a doctor; the actual incidence of the disease is likely to be much higher.

"I cannot emphasise enough the importance of this vaccination for mothers in their third trimester. The vaccine is safe and effective, and provides important protection to newborns from this often serious, sadly sometimes fatal, disease. Talk to your GP today about being vaccinated."

The Australian Immunisation Handbook recommends all pregnant women get vaccinated against whooping cough in their third trimester, preferably between 28 and 32 weeks.

This vaccination is free to all pregnant women in Queensland and has been shown to protect newborn babies by transferring maternal antibodies to them while they're in the womb. For more information ask your GP or obstetrician, or visit qld.gov.au/vaccinate