Who needs hardware when the cafe is this good?

Donna Jones | 27th Dec 2016 7:38 AM
Cafe supervisor, Glenda Stewart of Sunshine Mitre 10 Cafe.
Cafe supervisor, Glenda Stewart of Sunshine Mitre 10 Cafe.

THERE'S no sign outside to say it's there, but the locals know where the Sunshine Mitre 10 Cafe is.

Voted the best cafe in a recent Gympie Times Facebook poll, in the four and a half years it has been open, the cafe within a hardware store has become a destination for foodies in itself.

"Lots of people come here who have never bought hardware in their life,” Sunshine Mitre 10 Gympie store manager Michael Cross told The Gympie Times last week.

And why wouldn't they?

Ample parking, air-conditioned and with room to seat 70 people, the food is just one item at the top of a very long list of pros for this coffee shop.

And right up there is the service.

Glenda Stewart is the cafe supervisor and along with her pride in the cleanliness of the establishment and the quality of the food, is her admiration for her fellow staff members.

Ten staff members, including Glenda, rotate on shifts at the cafe meaning they are open seven days a week, including most public holidays.

"I've got a great bunch of staff. Their positive attitudes and personality really shine through,” she said.

Sunday morning breaky is one of their busiest times with their eggs benedict one of the most popular dishes on the menu. It also comes with the option of bacon or mushrooms in place of the traditional ham if requested.

All of their meals are cooked to order but there is a range of pre-made snacks made fresh every morning, such as the 'mighties'.

These gluten free gems are cups of bacon with a light and fluffy omelet inside and a range of secret ingredients that pack a mighty tasty mouthful with every bite.

And getting back to the coffee, Sunshine Cafe uses Vincenza coffee which Glenda describes as rich, robust and flavoursome and slightly stronger in flavour than your average cup.

They also do a golden tumeric latte, made with almond meal, which is popular for it's super-food qualities; being an anti-inflammatory and health food drink.

Gympie Times

Topics:  cafe coffee sunshine mitre 10

