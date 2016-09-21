Who are Gympie region's magnificent seven?

FOUNDING FATHER: Is James Nash one of Gympie region's seven most famous identities?

THE Gympie branch of the National Trust has come to the end of the search for the region's most significant heritage treasures with the announcement of the long-list for the final category of People.

In looking for contenders the trust considered people who have come from or made a significant contribution to our region and included people from all walks of life including politicians, professionals, workers, rogues and local identities.

As expected, James Nash heads the list which also includes former Australian Prime Minister and Gympie miner Andrew Fisher.

For the past seven months the Gympie branch of the National Trust has been seeking nominations in seven categories for inclusion in the book that will help celebrate Gympie's 150th birthday next year.

"Now all the nominations are in, we have to narrow them down to seven items in each category and find people to help us tell their stories,” spokesperson Geoff Smith said.

"We are looking forward to the final list and the book which will tell the region's heritage story in a new way.”

People long-list:

James Nash: Who discovered the gold that lead to the creation of the Gympie goldfield.

Edward Bytheway: Early settler, shopkeeper and mayor who was instrumental in the establishment of the School of Arts movement in Gympie.

The Lynch sisters (Mary, Kate, Nell and Rose): Worked as timber cutters in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Hugo du Rietz, architect:, Designed many of Gympie's heritage buildings, including the Surface Hill Uniting Church and the School of Arts Building (Gympie Regional Gallery).

Andrew Fisher: Miner, Australian Prime Minister and federal member for Wide Bay.

The Jones family of Goomeri and Kilkivan: Headed by David Jones, founder of the department store which still bears his name, who held properties including Boonara Station and Kilkivan Station.

Major General Sir William Glasgow: Distinguished senior WWI Australian Army officer, Senator for Queensland and Australian High Commissioner to Canada.

John Coleman: Businessman and benefactor of the Kilkivan district.

Matron Enright: Ran a private birthing centre in Gympie and went onto work in the public hospital system.

Brothers George and Luke Thomas: Businessmen and mayors of Gympie.

Thomas Hangar: Former principal of Gympie State High School.

Al Wewer: WWII survivor, migrant and Gympie businessman.