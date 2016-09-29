25°
News

Where to find a garage sale bargain this weekend

29th Sep 2016 11:53 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

CHICKENS, a quad bike, a dining suite and 4WD accessories are among the bargains scattered around the region in this weekend's garage sales. 

Here's where to find a sale near you:

17 Leavinia Street Sat 6am - 12 noon, Moving Sale, everything must go!! Shed stuff, scrapbooking, h'hold, quad bike, camping gear,  bric-a-brac, kids toys, books & lots more. 

*Deceased Estate/Garage Sale* 116 Rifle Range Road, This Saturday 1st October 2016 from 7:00am.  Furniture, leather dining suite, dining room setting, freezer, flat screen television, computer, kitchen appliances and goods, linen, tools, timber, paint, plants, kids toys and games, lamps, mirrors, photo frames, books, stereo system, beds, bedroom furniture, bbq, mower and SO MUCH MORE! Phone: 0402 221 531

Gympie 22 CLEMATIS ST, Sat, 6am-3pm, Estate sale, antiques, kitchenware, collectables, china, fridge, kids clothes, games, bed suite, tools,  furniture, books, case windows

9 DECKER PL Southside, Sat from 7am until late, 4 x 4 accessories, new Hilux wheels & tyres, car parts, safety equip, homewares, lots of brand new items & much more.

62 FISHER RD Today 7-2 and Sunday 1-3, folding cot, Christmas tree & lights, Lux vac, esky, kids games, toys, shoes, large wok, glassware, sleeping bags and lots more.

GOOMBOORIAN 10 Webster Road, MOVING SALE - Sat from 7am - 2 retro fridges, fishing gear, wardrobes, timber shelves, tools, treadmill, plants, hhold items + three laying chickens! All must go!!

11 Ridgeview Drive Spring clean garage sale, dining table & chairs, linen, bric-a-brac, clothes, plants, exercise equip, WII bike game, household items, guitar & more. Sat from 6am

Gympie Times

Topics:  bargain, garage sale, gympie

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

'Tattoo was the biggest mistake of my life'

TATTOO: Laura Pannell with her son Jecht Kear, with his hand prints from when he was a newborn.

Woman asks for help in competition to fix 'backyard tattoo'

Flashback to what made the news in your Gympie Times

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7, 1989: The charred remains of the Rainbow Beach General Store's stock room after fire destroyed the rear of teh building on the weekend.

The news that was

Big Ted 15kg down on the long road to better health

LOOKING AHEAD: Ted Logan pumps iron during his training session at Anytime Fitness this week.

Life is already getting better for Gympie's Big Ted

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

Latest deals and offers

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

Gympie Gig guide for the coming weekend

Here's a list of events happening at your local pub and club this weekend.

Kim Kardashian West attacked by man trying to kiss her bottom

Vitalii Sediuk targeted Gigi Hadid last week

All you need to know about Gympie's Rush Festival

The Rush Festival kicks off this weekend with a Justice Crew concert you can win free tickets to on this website.

Everything you need to know about the Gympie Rush Festival

Madonna poses naked in solidarity with Katy Perry

Madonna posted her own nude selfie on Instagram

Carlos Santana added to Bluesfest 2017 line up

Carlos Santana at Bluesfest 2013.

Calling all local black magic women

Disney to remake 'The Lion King', and it's live-action

The Lion King is coming back to movie theatres

And this time it's going to be live-action.

The Dixie Chicks to headline 2017 CMC Rocks festival

US country music group The Dixie Chicks.

ORGANISERS move festival dates to lock in US country music stars.

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

LOOKING FOR PEACE AND QUIET?

146 Arborcrescent Road, Glenwood 4570

House 1 1 2 $200,000

Established between the trees, this well-presented block home has so much to offer and is just what you have been looking for. This spacious one bedroom home...

need 2 be quick with this 1!

4 McMahon Lane, Monkland 4570

House 3 1 1 $215,000!

Invest, empty nest, downsize, upsize take your pick! This property is just great! Great home, great location, great outlook, great price. Looking for just a great...

UNIQUE RUSTIC RETREAT!!

41 Damm Road, Downsfield 4570

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Sandy Creek Retreat!! Did you ever want to own your own unique piece of paradise, but without the hard work....This 30 acres parcel of land offers an idyllic...

QUALITY 30 ACRES WITH A 3 BEDROOM HOUSE

240 Shadbolt Rd, Mothar Mountain 4570

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

This private 30 Acre property is located in the popular Mothar Mountain area just 10 minutes from Gympie. Featuring a 3 bedroom home with open plan living...

12 x GREAT INVESTMENT UNITS

Units 1-12 Currambine Ave, Gympie 4570

Unit 2 1 1 $2,100,000

These spacious units offer many benefits but without all of the worry and upkeep of a house. The living areas have servery access from the kitchen and sliding...

ACREAGE LIFESTYLE OPPORTUNITY

Lot 38 Lynne Drive, Curra 4570

Residential Land First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your ... $259,000

First home buyers take advantage of the $20,000 grant and build your brand new home on a beautiful affordable 4.94 acre block. This great block has power and phone...

A UNIQUE WELL PRESENTED ESTATE

Lots Sovereign Heights Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

Residential Land Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an ... FROM $127,500

Staking your claim at Sovereign Heights provides the lifestyle benefits only an edge-of-town rural setting can deliver. Situated several minutes to the south of...

PRIME SUBDIVISION SITE

40 Spring Rd, Victory Heights 4570

House 3 1 $349,000

Rarely do properties of this nature come onto the market with the opportunity to develop 5 acres of land located at Victory Heights. This property has the...

COOTHARABA LIFESTYLE PROPERTY

40 Junction Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 4 2 10 $699,000

This beautiful 2ha (almost 5 acres) of almost flat country,15 minutes drive from Tewantin,10 minutes from Lake Cootharaba and 15 minutes from Pomona has just...

Gympie Century 21 owner forges his own path

ON THE ROAD TO SUCCESS: Billy Mitchell (right) with Queensland franchise manager at Century 21, Glenn Stanton.

It's been a meteoric rise over the past few years for Billy Mitchell

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Highway upgrade drives momentum in affordable market

Accessibility and affordability are keeping interest high

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.

UPDATE: Former rodeo champ's sale rained out, now back on

Larkhill local Ken Consiglio is having an auction of most of the things on his property.

'People kept showing up and we had to turn them away'