Where development is up and down around Gympie

Councillors were told of the "high confidence” in the housing industry.

IT WAS a story of ups and downs when Gympie Regional Council heard its staff report on July building activity.

The figures were down on the same month last year but up when the year's activity was compared with the equivalent period last year.

A staff report said the 70 building approvals issued in July compared to 80 for July 2015.

But the 553 approvals for the year to the end of July compared with 548 for the same period last year.

And the trend was generally up, compared to 459 for the same period in 2014 and 460 for approvals to the end of July 2013.

Councillors were told early August figures showed some improvement.

"There is a lot of confidence in the industry at the moment,” councillors were told.

Of the 70 approvals issued in July, 39 were by private building certifiers and 32 by council certifiers, maintaining a market share which meant the council remained on track in terms of its predicted revenue from approvals in the current financial year.

Gympie, Cooloola Cove and Southside areas seemed to be the hot spots for new dwellings.