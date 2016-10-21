When undies turn dangerous in a police watchouse

A COOLOOLA Cove man tried to strangle himself with first his shirt, then his pants and finally his own underwear while in police custody for drink-driving, a court has heard.

Brett Naulty pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving under the influence of liquor and failing to provide a breath or blood specimen for testing.

Police pulled over the 50-year-old on October 1 at 2.35am on Calton Hill Rd.

Witnesses had reported seeing the man, who appeared to be drunk, drive away from Mary St in Gympie.

The police prosecutor told the court Naulty needed four attempts at the roadside breath test, and finally blew 0.276.

He was arrested and held in the back of the police vehicle, where he kicked the back of the pod as he was taken to Gympie Police Station.

At the station, he refused to sit for further breath testing and attempted to urinate on the floor, the court heard.

The prosecutor said Naulty then attempted to "hang himself with his shirt", and officers had to restrain him in a chair, where he pretended to be unconscious while also pulling against the officers' hold.

He was taken to a cell, where he took off his jeans and tried to wrap them around his neck.

After officers again intervened, he later tried to strangle himself again with his underwear.

He later appeared to be having a fit in the cell, and was taken to Gympie Hospital in a semi-conscious state.

When he awoke, he became abusive towards hospital staff and had to be restrained in a secure room.

Naulty, representing himself in court, said since the incident he was attending counselling for mental health and alcohol problems.

"I've been walking the street of shame," he told the court.

"My downfall is alcohol."

Magistrate G. Hillan fined Naulty $2000 and disqualified his driver's licence for 18 months for the two offences.

"Certainly your conduct on this occasion is not one to be proud of," he told Naulty.