What's with the centre pivot irrigation at Calico Ck?

RIGHT: Brahman breeders are run on the proposed crop area at Calico Creek. Earthworks in the background are to allow maximum irrigation line coverage.

INSTALLING an extensive irrigation system to water vegetable crops does not come without problems.

Calico Creek farmer Blake Nicoll said plans to establish an intensive, highly productive vegetable operation had been held back by at least seven months due to the inability of higher levels of water bureaucracy to make what he terms a simple decision.

An ex-pat Zimbabwean, Mr Nicoll has a long history in both Africa and Australia of hydroponic and high density small crop production.

He currently runs Salad Bros lettuce, which supplies many supermarkets in Gympie and the Sunshine Coast as well as south to Brisbane and north to Bundaberg.

PIVOTAL: Blake Nicoll and daughter Maxine examine the state-of-the-art computer controller for the impressive centre pivot operation on their Calico Creek property.

"We take great pride in being the only supplier that can have packaged lettuce from farm to retailer in the shortest time,” he said. "We start picking at 4am and the packets can be at the supermarkets by start of trading that day.”

Mr Nicoll said local contractors and suppliers had been very helpful in all aspects of the work carried out to-date.

At the local level, water management staff could not be more helpful, but it was when the decisions started to move up through the multi-storied levels of bureaucracy that problems arose, he said.

"That delay has meant that the 30-plus part-time and full-time jobs have not eventuated,” he told The Gympie Times during an on-farm interview.

"Until we have the guaranteed water we cannot develop markets, buy seedlings or get other work done. We have retailers that want what we are going to produce, but until there is a water guarantee we cannot guarantee the crops.”

He said a pressurised water main from the Calico Creek supply system crossed the property. "If we could access that supply it would mean a saving of 160 mega litres of water.”

Mr Nicoll has a 40 ML allocation, but 200ML have to be released upstream for that amount of water to reach his property.

The planned crops require regular targeted irrigation without interruption, the water has to be available at all times, and while there is water in the creek the level fluctuates and would require the destruction of riparian vegetation to construct a large reserve supply.

The on-farm interview also answered the question of what is happening on the property on the corner of the Mary Valley Hwy and Calico Creek turn-off where one of the largest centre pivot irrigation systems in the area has already been installed.

Earthworks had to be carried out to allow the self-propelled irrigation line to cover the maximum area for its 285m length.

With each pair of powered wheels having its own computerised drive system, some steep hills can be negotiated. Mr Nicoll said the centre pivot could water 213 degrees of the circle and cover 11.5 hectares.