What's to become of Memorial Pool?

COMMUNITY consultation on the future of the Memorial Pool and a proposed youth precinct on the site finished recently led to the drafting of plans to be presented to Gympie Regional Council at a workshop next week.

The Memorial Pool will be shut down once Gympie's new $22.5 million aquatic centre opens in just over two months.

SITE PLAN: Aerial view of the Gympie Aquatic Recreation Centre as per Gympie Regional Council plans.

The youth precinct is part of a master plan for Nelson Reserve which is part of the broader, staged revitalisation of the Gympie Town Centre.

Memorial pool will not reopen once the Gympie ARC opens its doors in April, but the building that houses the toilets, showers, change rooms, cafeteria and viewing deck could be retained and incorporated in the special open-air, family-friendly space.

No Caption

CLICK HERE: Where things were at late last year

The precinct would cater for multiple user groups, including skateboarding, BMX and scooter riding, and could include an outdoor parkour (obstacle course) park, small outdoor stage areas, seating and viewing areas with hard and softscape design elements.

Nelson Reserve would remain the primary active recreation park and location for community events and performances in the town centre.

"The master plan proposes to expand and strengthen the role of the park by creating more usable open space and space to view the main stage. The skate park and play court would be relocated to the new youth precinct on the former Memorial Pool site, a regional play space would be developed, picnic and barbecue facilities would be improved and public amenities and off-street car parking enhanced in line with future demand.

No Caption

"A primary pedestrian spine is proposed to fully and adequately connect Nelson Reserve and the proposed Transit Facility with Memorial Park and directly into Mary Street.

INDOOR POOL: The 25m indoor pool will be the jewel in the crown of the new aquatic centre with its imposing structure and state-of-the-art interior ceiling design.

"It is intended that the pedestrian priority spine would be a wide, level and fully accessible and shaded walkway. The spine would incorporate lighting and appropriate street furniture and would have pathway connections into adjacent facilities and destinations.

CLICK HERE: Gympie Town Centre upgrade

"The spine would link across Jaycee Way and off-street car parks as pedestrian priority shared space into Nelson Reserve."