WHAT'S ON: Time to get your board game on Gympie

Where: Gympie Library, Gympie Jungle

When: Saturday November 19, 9am-12pm (Gympie Library) and 6pm-9pm (Gympie Jungle)

Cost: Free at library, $5 at Gympie Jungle (including access to play equipment, adults free)

THE Gympie Jungle and the Gympie Library are both offering a fun-filled day of games to celebrate International Games Day today.

Gympie youngsters can be part of a worldwide celebration of fun as Gympie Libraries joins International Games Day @ Your Library.

BOARD GAME FUN: Grace, Molly and Joshua Devereaux. Contributed

Be part of a global sensation as libraries around the world offer up a free day of games.

Starting at 9am at the Gympie Library there will be games aplenty - from board games to robotics to TV games, and it is all free.

Then pick up the dice for an evening of board games at the Gympie Jungle's Boarding School from 6pm when Big Family Little Income presents Boarding School.

The following games will be showcased:

King of Tokyo

Love Letter

Sushi Go!

Tsuro

Coup

Qwirkle

Stone Age

Zombie Dice

Forbidden Island

Timelines: Inventions

Sheriff of Nottingham

Betrayal at House on the Hill

Cover charge: $5 per child (including access to play equipment

Adults Free, for ages 6 +

For more information on the library event phone 5481 0859, or call 5481 1290 for the Gympie Jungle event.