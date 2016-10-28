31°
WHAT'S ON: Where to 'trick or treat' and party for Halloween in Gympie

Frances Klein
| 28th Oct 2016 8:07 AM
SPOOKY: Josie Laird and Shelley Strachan get in the spirit of Halloween.
SPOOKY: Josie Laird and Shelley Strachan get in the spirit of Halloween. Greg Miller

Love pulling out all the stops for Halloween? Gympie has you covered this weekend with parties, discos and of course trick or treating. Check out all the spooky choices below:

FRIDAY:

1. Halloween Disco @ Widgee Hall

When: Friday, October 28, 5.30-8.30pm

Where: Widgee Hall, Widgee

What: Open to the Widgee community. Wear your best costume. Games and prizes. Food and drink available. Entry $5.

2. Halloween Fun Night @ Gympie RSL

When: Friday, October 28, from 5.30pm.

Where: Gympie RSL, Gympie.

What: Special Halloween menu. Haunted House plus Live DJ and games. Adults $20 includes a beer and wine Kids $12 includes ice block and lolly bag. Prizes for best dressed. Free glitter tattoos for kids. Bookings essential on 54821018.

Halloween dress up.
Halloween dress up. Kelly Butterworth

SATURDAY

3. Halloween Party @ The Jungle

When: Saturday, October 29, 6-9pm

Where: The Gympie Jungle, 23 Tozer St, Gympie

What: Ghosts and ghouls come along for a great evening of Family halloween fun. Normal entry prices apply. Tickets available at The Jungle.

Photo Contributed.
Photo Contributed. Contributed

4. Halloween Party @ Gympie Tenpin

When: Saturday, October 29, 5-9pm

Where: Gympie Tenpin

What: Fancy dress Halloween Special: Come dressed and pay $8 per game per person. Lolly bags for everyone dressed up and a prize for best dressed. Booking essential on 5482 6688.

5. Halloween @ The Royal Hotel 🎃

When: Saturday, October 29, From 9pm til late.

Where: The Royal Hotel, Mary St, Gympie.

What: Prize for best costume is a polaroid camera, announced at midnight. Abby Wake and Awake Dancers perform 11.45pm, DJ Sean Bannister downstairs from 9pm-2am, VanderAa in the Lounge bar from 10pm-1am, Max from 11pm , woodfire pizzas from the Back Dock Pizzeria from midnight to 3am.

SCARY: Jasmin Ellis with his carved pumpkin at last year's Halloween.
SCARY: Jasmin Ellis with his carved pumpkin at last year's Halloween. Contributed

MONDAY

6. Halloween Party @ Heaven Leigh Cupcakes

When: Monday, October 31, 5 - 8pm

Where: Heaven Leigh Cupcakes, Gympie

What: Bring the family for a fun filled Halloween evening. Kids dressed in costume get a free cupcake.

7. Halloween Night @ Rattler Cafe, Imbil

When: Monday, October 31, 5 - 7pm

Where: Rattler Cafe, 116 Yabba Rd, Imbil

What: Spooky games and prizes, yummy goodies and spooky bags to go home. Kids aged 5- 14 cost $15, kids under 5 are $10. Kids need to be supervised by an adult. Call 54845175 to book.

EEK: Chaz "Crazy Eyes" Coleman and Misty "Pumpkin Pie" Fahy.
EEK: Chaz "Crazy Eyes” Coleman and Misty "Pumpkin Pie” Fahy. Veda Dante

TRICK OR TREATING (Monday, October 31).

The following addresses are published on the Gympie Halloween public Facebook page as participating in trick or treat:

  • 16 Walsh Ct, Monkland
  • 32 Everson Rd, Gympie (4pm - 9pm)
  • 24 Eagle Hawk Dr, Southside
  • 74 Horseshoe Bend, Gympie
  • 36a Barton Rd, Victory Heights
  • Columbia St, Gympie
  • 15 Nicholls Rd, Monkland
  • 6 Whistlesong, Crt
  • 19 Skyline Tce
  • 4 Watt St
  • 1 Hughes Tce, Gympie
  • 6 Main St
  • 6 Glen Eden Dr 👻
  • 11 Hilltop Ave
  • 14 Camphor Laurel Crt (5pm until we run out)
  • 2 Musgrave St, Gympie
  • 8 Lister Cls, Victory Heights

Photo Contributed.
Photo Contributed. Contributed
Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie gympie rsl halloween party scary clown spooky the royal hotel trick or treat whatson

